SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Box Score) – It took the 14th game of the 2018 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Cypress Risk Management, for a lower seed to come up victorious as No. 5 seed Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) handed No. 4 seed Governors State (Ill.) an 84-67 defeat on Thursday.

Jalen Miller gave Governors State the early 2-0 lead, but Trae Vandeberg drained a 3-pointer with 18:53 to go in the first half to give Dakota Wesleyan the lead for good.

After the Tigers opened up a 19-12 lead, the Jaguars sliced the margin to 23-21 following a pair of Travis McBride free throws. However, another Vandeberg trey capped a 14-6 stretch for Dakota Wesleyan as it opened up a 37-37 lead with 5:56 remaining.

The Tigers led by as much as 12 points during the first half before taking a 46-35 lead into the break.

Governors State opened the second half on a 5-2 spurt to cut the deficit to 47-40. Yet, it was all Dakota Wesleyan after that.

Vandeberg began an 11-2 run with a three-pointer as the Tigers opened up a 58-42 cushion at the 12:25 mark. Governors State never got the deficit lower than 13 as Dakota Wesleyan led by as much as 21 points en route to the 84-67 victory.

Vandeberg finished the game with 17 points, as did Jason Spicer who also recorded a double-double with 10 assists. The offensive star for the Tigers was Ty Hoglund, who hit 9-of-14 shots and went 3-for-4 from behind the arc in netting a game-high 25 points.

Four Jaguars scored in double figures with Robbie Brooks, who led with 14 points.

Dakota Wesleyan (23-10 overall) advances to face No. 1 seed College of Idaho on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. Governors State ends the season at 25-9.