SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) The hometown team of Morningside (Iowa) took control of the reigns in the second quarter and never looked back against Rio Grande (Ohio) in the 2018 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship opening round. Senior guard Madison Braun led the way for the RedStorm with a total of 27 points.

The second to last matchup of the last pins hometown Morningside and Rio Grande against each other. The RedStorm came out firing, shooting 50 percent from the field. The Mustangs from Morningside shot just 29 percent, but only trailed by one at the end of the first 23-22.

Madison Braun scored 11 points in the first and tacked on another 9 in the second to total 20 for the half. Morningside flew out of the gate in the second, outscoring the RedStorm 26-15 in the second quarter. Both teams continued to shoot well, as the first half percentages had Morningside shooting 41 percent and Rio Grande shooting 47 percent.

Into the third, the Mustangs get their foot on the gas as they continued to build their lead until a timeout was taken by Rio Grande with the difference at 18 points, the highest of the game to this point. The Mustangs continued to build that lead until the end of the third showed a 21-point lead on the scoreboard.

The fourth started with the Mustangs leading 75-54. A three-pointer from Rachelle Housh to begin the fourth was all the Mustangs needed to ride away with the rest of the game, finishing with a score of 97-69.

Morningside is playing in their 16 th appearance all-time and have now accumulated a record of 36-12. During that time, the Mustangs have won four national championships.

The Mustangs will play next against either Saint Xavier (Ill.) or Tabor (Kan.) on Friday, March 9 th at 8:45 P.M.