SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) Saint Xavier (Ill.) handled their first round business with ease against Tabor (Kan.) with a final score of 67-47. The Cougars huge defensive second quarter paved the way for a 22 point halftime lead that carried them to the win. Brittany Collins’ all-around day on the stat sheet helped bring the Cougars to victory.

The Cougars came out shooting an impressive 57 percent that included a three-pointer made just before the buzzer. The Bluejays shot only 33 percent, but only trailed the Cougars by six going into the second quarter.

Saint Xavier opened the second quarter with a 12-0 run in the first five minutes. But the run did not stop there. The Cougars had scored 19 before the Bluejays scored their first points of the quarter. Over 13 minutes of basketball for the Bluejays was played without a point, until a three-pointer with 46 seconds left in the half.

The second quarter was owned by the Cougars. Not only did they outscore the Bluejays 21-5, but they also shot 53 percent compared to the Bluejays 15 percent. The Cougars led at halftime 41-19, behind Maddie Welter’s 13 and Brittany Collins’ 11. Brittany was also able to pull down 10 rebounds in the first half to give her a double-double in just the first half.

The third quarter stayed relatively close as the Cougars only outscored the Bluejays 11-10 in a defensive-minded quarter. Brittany Collins tacked on another five rebounds and three points to increase the size of her first half double-double.

The Cougars and Bluejays finished with a final score of 67-47.

Brittany Collins finished the day with an incredible stat line. The senior center tallied 21 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks, a steal, and an assist.