KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City reclaimed the top spot in the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Stars garnered eight first-place votes and 457 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

• The Stars hold the No. 1 ranking for the 50th time in program history and third time this season.

• Oklahoma City has not finished lower than second in any tournament this season, including its recent team title at the San Antonio (Texas) Shootout at TPC San Antonio. Rupert Kaminski led the Stars at the tournament with a third-place finish.

• The Stars return to action next week at the Arkansas Tech Dave Falconer Classic in Danville, Ark.

• No. 2 Dalton State (Ga.) (six) and No. 3 Texas Wesleyan (three) also claimed first-place votes.

• There are three newcomers to the poll – No. 21 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), No. 24 Thomas (Ga.) and No. 25 Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

• Oklahoma City owns an NAIA-best streak of 110-straight appearances in the Top 25.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3

RANK PRVS SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS 1 2 Oklahoma City (8) 457 2 3 Dalton State (Ga.) (6) 447 3 1 Texas Wesleyan (3) 444 4 5 Coastal Georgia 430 5 8 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 404 6 11 Keiser (Fla.) 385 7 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 366 8 4 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 362 9 12 British Columbia 348 10 10 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 327 T11 6 Victoria (B.C.) 319 T11 9 University of Northwestern Ohi 319 13 15 Taylor (Ind.) 281 14 16 Southeastern (Fla.) 267 15 13 William Woods (Mo.) 258 16 14 Corban (Ore.) 252 17 23 Point (Ga.) 220 18 19 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 200 19 22 William Carey (Miss.) 185 20 17 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 173 21 RV Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 164 22 21 Columbia (Mo.) 141 23 18 The Master's (Calif.) 138 24 RV Thomas (Ga.) 127 25 RV Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 119



Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech 54; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 45; William Jessup (Calif.) 38; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 37; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 31; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 28; Faulkner (Ala.) 27; Morningside (Iowa) 27; Arizona Christian 22; Marymount California 7; Bethany (Kan.) 6; St. Thomas (Fla.) 5.