2018 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

Oklahoma City claims No. 1 ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City reclaimed the top spot in the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Stars garnered eight first-place votes and 457 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)
• The Stars hold the No. 1 ranking for the 50th time in program history and third time this season.
• Oklahoma City has not finished lower than second in any tournament this season, including its recent team title at the San Antonio (Texas) Shootout at TPC San Antonio. Rupert Kaminski led the Stars at the tournament with a third-place finish.
• The Stars return to action next week at the Arkansas Tech Dave Falconer Classic in Danville, Ark.
• No. 2 Dalton State (Ga.) (six) and No. 3 Texas Wesleyan (three) also claimed first-place votes.
• There are three newcomers to the poll – No. 21 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), No. 24 Thomas (Ga.) and No. 25 Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
• Oklahoma City owns an NAIA-best streak of 110-straight appearances in the Top 25.

Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3

RANK PRVS SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS
1 2 Oklahoma City (8) 457
2 3 Dalton State (Ga.) (6) 447
3 1 Texas Wesleyan (3) 444
4 5 Coastal Georgia 430
5 8 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 404
6 11 Keiser (Fla.) 385
7 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 366
8 4 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 362
9 12 British Columbia 348
10 10 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 327
T11 6 Victoria (B.C.) 319
T11 9 University of Northwestern Ohi 319
13 15 Taylor (Ind.) 281
14 16 Southeastern (Fla.) 267
15 13 William Woods (Mo.) 258
16 14 Corban (Ore.) 252
17 23 Point (Ga.) 220
18 19 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 200
19 22 William Carey (Miss.) 185
20 17 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 173
21 RV Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 164
22 21 Columbia (Mo.) 141
23 18 The Master's (Calif.) 138
24 RV Thomas (Ga.) 127
25 RV Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 119


Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech 54; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 45; William Jessup (Calif.) 38; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 37; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 31; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 28; Faulkner (Ala.) 27; Morningside (Iowa) 27; Arizona Christian 22; Marymount California 7; Bethany (Kan.) 6; St. Thomas (Fla.) 5.

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Golf Championship

67th ANNUAL MEN'S GOLF
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 15-18, 2018
TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

