KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third-straight edition, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Bees captured all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)

• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 14th time in program history.

• In their most recent event, the Bees took eighth out of 43 teams at the Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Classic in Kiawah Island, S.C. Paulina Camacho tied for sixth in the tournament with a 54-hole total of 216. – five strokes off the lead.

• SCAD Savannah returns to the course March 18 – 20 at the Morehead State Citrus Challenge in Sorrento, Fla.

• No new teams joined the Top 25 this edition.

• Since 2006, No. 10 William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD Savannah hold the active record for consecutive Top 25 appearances with 71-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3

RANK PRVS SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (18) 498 2 2 Dalton State (Ga.) 482 3 3 British Columbia 465 4 6 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 448 5 5 Texas Wesleyan 437 6 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 412 7 8 William Carey (Miss.) 388 8 9 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 382 9 11 University of Northwestern Ohi 360 10 10 William Woods (Mo.) 357 11 4 Keiser (Fla.) 351 12 12 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 320 13 13 Oklahoma City 319 14 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 282 15 16 Taylor (Ind.) 277 16 14 Milligan (Tenn.) 266 17 18 Faulkner (Ala.) 232 18 20 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 215 19 22 Victoria (B.C.) 210 20 17 Loyola (La.) 202 21 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 173 22 21 William Penn (Iowa) 163 23 23 Brenau (Ga.) 149 24 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 131 25 25 Bethel (Ind.) 114



Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 89; Marian (Ind.) 70; Tennessee Wesleyan 40; Campbellsville (Ky.) 33; Oregon Tech 27; Morningside (Iowa) 24; Saint Francis (Ind.) 18; Bellevue (Neb.) 10; Briar Cliff (Iowa) 6; Corban (Ore.) 3; Indiana Wesleyan 3.