KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third-straight edition, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Bees captured all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)
• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 14th time in program history.
• In their most recent event, the Bees took eighth out of 43 teams at the Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Classic in Kiawah Island, S.C. Paulina Camacho tied for sixth in the tournament with a 54-hole total of 216. – five strokes off the lead.
• SCAD Savannah returns to the course March 18 – 20 at the Morehead State Citrus Challenge in Sorrento, Fla.
• No new teams joined the Top 25 this edition.
• Since 2006, No. 10 William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD Savannah hold the active record for consecutive Top 25 appearances with 71-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (18)
|498
|2
|2
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|482
|3
|3
|British Columbia
|465
|4
|6
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|448
|5
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|437
|6
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|412
|7
|8
|William Carey (Miss.)
|388
|8
|9
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|382
|9
|11
|University of Northwestern Ohi
|360
|10
|10
|William Woods (Mo.)
|357
|11
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|351
|12
|12
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|320
|13
|13
|Oklahoma City
|319
|14
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|282
|15
|16
|Taylor (Ind.)
|277
|16
|14
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|266
|17
|18
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|232
|18
|20
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|215
|19
|22
|Victoria (B.C.)
|210
|20
|17
|Loyola (La.)
|202
|21
|19
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|173
|22
|21
|William Penn (Iowa)
|163
|23
|23
|Brenau (Ga.)
|149
|24
|24
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|131
|25
|25
|Bethel (Ind.)
|114
Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 89; Marian (Ind.) 70; Tennessee Wesleyan 40; Campbellsville (Ky.) 33; Oregon Tech 27; Morningside (Iowa) 24; Saint Francis (Ind.) 18; Bellevue (Neb.) 10; Briar Cliff (Iowa) 6; Corban (Ore.) 3; Indiana Wesleyan 3.