Story courtesy Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Athletics

COLUMBIA, Ky. -- Basketball -- in the heat of the battle -- means everything to those who play it. A win produces elation, satisfaction, sends crowds into a frenzy. A loss, the exact opposite -- despair, disappointment, self and team evaluation.

To those who lace it up to play this magnificent game or any sport for that matter, it can feel like life or death.

But those feelings are just that, feelings.

Sports, when used correctly, can be a vehicle to make an impact on a community, a school, a team, a person. It’s a lesson the Lindsey Wilson women’s basketball team has learned over the last year.

By chance, the Blue Raiders women’s basketball team was paired with Jeff Walters and his family at last season’s NAIA National Championship in Billings, Montana. The Walters family was Lindsey Wilson’s honorary coach at the national tournament -- a program that pairs businesses and families with each team during their stay in their hometown.

For Lindsey Wilson, that week-long partnership quickly grew into a friendship that has continued to grow long after the Blue Raiders boarded a plane on a cold March morning to return to Kentucky following their loss in the national quarterfinals.

“We were so lucky to be paired with Jeff and his family at last year’s national tournament,” LWC women’s basketball coach John B. Wethington said. “They were great hosts for our team while we were in their city and we hope that we represented them well during our stay.”

For Wethington and the Blue Raiders, the friendship continued through social media and text messages.

“We always like to stay in touch with our honorary coaches after we return home,” Wethington said. “It was easy to keep building that friendship with the Walters family; they welcomed our communication and let us be a small part of their lives.”

Recently, Wethington and the team learned that Waters’ 13-year old granddaughter, Paycee, -- who spent time cheering on the Blue Raiders from their bench during last season’s tournament -- was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Wethington said. “She was such an integral part of our team last season at the tournament. We send her notes of encouragement and just let her know that she has fans cheering for her from 1,500 miles away.

“We just remind her to keep fighting.”

Today, Lindsey Wilson landed back in Billings for another run at the national tournament.

There to meet the team at the airport was Paycee and her family.

“Each year, one of our goals is to make it to the national tournament, to compete for a championship,” Wethington said. “Now that we are and Paycee is here to meet us, we already feel like winners.”