Kansas City, Mo. – (2018 Daktronics-NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes – PDF) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that 176 Division II men’s basketball student-athletes have been named 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Saint Xavier (Ill.) leads all institutions with seven individuals.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.