2018 Daktronics-NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Scholar-Athletes Released

Two hundred and seventy-eight student-athletes honored

Kansas City, Mo. – (2018 Daktronics-NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes – PDF) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that 278 Division II Women’s basketball student-athletes have been named 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. University of Michigan-Dearborn and Milligan (Tenn.) lead all institutions with seven individuals.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship

27th ANNUAL DIVISION II
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 7-13, 2018
Tyson Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa

