BILLINGS, Mont. – ( Schedule | Bracket ) The 38th annual Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, tips off Wednesday at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. The single-elimination championship begins at 8:30 a.m. MT and runs through the championship final on March 21.

The first 30 games of the national championship will be video-streamed live on the NAIA Network at www.NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video platform powered by Stretch Internet. The championship final is distributed on ESPN3 for the fifth-straight season on March 21 at 7 p.m.

2018 National Championship