KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three-time national champion Georgia Gwinnett once again claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office.
Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)
• Georgia Gwinnett, which garnered 14 first-place votes and 374 total points this edition, has now held the top spot in 16-straight polls. The Grizzlies were last not ranked No. 1 on April 12, 2016.
• Georgia Gwinnett enters the week with a 9-1 record, including six wins against teams that were ranked at that time. The Grizzlies lone loss came against then-NCAA Division II No. 1 Lynn (Fla.), 5-3, on March 10.
• No. 5 Xavier (La.) is the only newcomer to the top five. The Gold Nuggets have won six-straight matches en route to a 9-7 record. Xavier hosts No. 14 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) on Sunday.
• Three newcomers joined the Top 25 – No. 15 Westmont (Calif.), No. 22 Union (Ky.) and No. 24 Reinhardt (Ga.).
• No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 4 SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
• Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 28.
• There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017).
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.
2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (March 13, 2018)
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st-Place Votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett (14)
|9-1
|374
|2
|2
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|2-1
|357
|3
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|13-1
|355
|4
|4
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|6-1
|338
|5
|10
|Xavier (La.)
|9-7
|320
|6
|6
|William Carey (Miss.)
|6-1
|313
|7
|7
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|4-2
|302
|8
|9
|William Woods (Mo.)
|6-3
|280
|9
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|23-1
|276
|10
|12
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|1-1
|270
|11
|11
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|4-1
|260
|12
|8
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|4-4
|252
|13
|14
|Middle Georgia State
|6-4
|222
|14
|15
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|3-3
|211
|15
|RV
|Westmont (Calif.)
|4-5
|210
|16
|18
|Brenau (Ga.)
|3-5
|186
|17
|16
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|8-0
|182
|18
|13
|Arizona Christian
|7-4
|172
|19
|17
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|3-5
|158
|20
|19
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|5-6
|131
|21
|20
|Mobile (Ala.)
|5-4
|127
|22
|RV
|Union (Ky.)
|5-2
|123
|23
|21
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|4-6
|118
|24
|RV
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-1
|109
|25
|23
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|1-3
|75
Others receiving votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 54; Tennessee Wesleyan 49; Coastal Georgia 48; Huntington (Ind.) 39; Southwestern (Kan.) 23; Marian (Ind.) 16; Loyola (La.) 13; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 12; Cumberlands (Ky.) 4; Point (Ga.) 3; Asbury (Ky.) 3.