KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three-time national champion Georgia Gwinnett once again claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office.

Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)

• Georgia Gwinnett, which garnered 14 first-place votes and 374 total points this edition, has now held the top spot in 16-straight polls. The Grizzlies were last not ranked No. 1 on April 12, 2016.

• Georgia Gwinnett enters the week with a 9-1 record, including six wins against teams that were ranked at that time. The Grizzlies lone loss came against then-NCAA Division II No. 1 Lynn (Fla.), 5-3, on March 10.

• No. 5 Xavier (La.) is the only newcomer to the top five. The Gold Nuggets have won six-straight matches en route to a 9-7 record. Xavier hosts No. 14 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) on Sunday.

• Three newcomers joined the Top 25 – No. 15 Westmont (Calif.), No. 22 Union (Ky.) and No. 24 Reinhardt (Ga.).

• No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 4 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) are tied for the longest active streak in the Top 25 Poll with 106-straight appearances.

• Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 28.

• There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017).

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.

2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (March 13, 2018)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st-Place Votes) Record Total Points 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 9-1 374 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-1 357 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 13-1 355 4 4 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6-1 338 5 10 Xavier (La.) 9-7 320 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 6-1 313 7 7 University of Northwestern Ohio 4-2 302 8 9 William Woods (Mo.) 6-3 280 9 5 Indiana Wesleyan 23-1 276 10 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 1-1 270 11 11 LSU Alexandria (La.) 4-1 260 12 8 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 4-4 252 13 14 Middle Georgia State 6-4 222 14 15 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3-3 211 15 RV Westmont (Calif.) 4-5 210 16 18 Brenau (Ga.) 3-5 186 17 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-0 182 18 13 Arizona Christian 7-4 172 19 17 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3-5 158 20 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) 5-6 131 21 20 Mobile (Ala.) 5-4 127 22 RV Union (Ky.) 5-2 123 23 21 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4-6 118 24 RV Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-1 109 25 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 1-3 75



Others receiving votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 54; Tennessee Wesleyan 49; Coastal Georgia 48; Huntington (Ind.) 39; Southwestern (Kan.) 23; Marian (Ind.) 16; Loyola (La.) 13; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 12; Cumberlands (Ky.) 4; Point (Ga.) 3; Asbury (Ky.) 3.