KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the second regular-season edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all seven first-place votes and 82 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

• SCAD Savannah enters the week with a 5-0 record, including a 20-12 victory over No. 3 Lawrence Tech last Friday.

• The Bees boast 21 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.

• Marian (Ind.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10. The Knights are 4-1 on the year. The squad’s most notable win on the year was a 10-9 victory at then-No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan on March 8.

• No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

• The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

• Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 2 (March 13, 2018)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (7) 5-0 82 2 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 6-0 76 3 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 4-2 73 4 8 Siena Heights (Mich.) 3-1 65 5 9 Keiser (Fla.) 6-0 63 6 4 Indiana Tech 3-1 58 7 5 Tennessee Wesleyan 4-3 50 8 6 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-1 45 9 RV Marian (Ind.) 4-1 43 10 7 Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-1 37



Dropped from the Top 10: Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 10)



Others Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 35; Ottawa (Kan.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 23; Columbia (S.C.) 13; Ave Maria (Fla.) 11; Lourdes (Ohio) 9.