KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the second regular-season edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all seven first-place votes and 82 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
• SCAD Savannah enters the week with a 5-0 record, including a 20-12 victory over No. 3 Lawrence Tech last Friday.
• The Bees boast 21 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
• Marian (Ind.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10. The Knights are 4-1 on the year.
• No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1
Poll Methodology
• The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
• Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 2 (March 13, 2018)
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2018 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (7)
|5-0
|82
|2
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|6-0
|76
|3
|2
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|4-2
|73
|4
|8
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|3-1
|65
|5
|9
|Keiser (Fla.)
|6-0
|63
|6
|4
|Indiana Tech
|3-1
|58
|7
|5
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|4-3
|50
|8
|6
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-1
|45
|9
|RV
|Marian (Ind.)
|4-1
|43
|10
|7
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|5-1
|37
Dropped from the Top 10: Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 10)
Others Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 35; Ottawa (Kan.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 23; Columbia (S.C.) 13; Ave Maria (Fla.) 11; Lourdes (Ohio) 9.