KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending invitational champions Reinhardt (Ga.) continued their reign at No. 1 in the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles garnered six-of-eight first-place votes and 97 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

• Reinhardt holds the No. 1 ranking for the fourth time in program history. The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) the others – to rest in the top spot.

• Reinhardt enters the week with a 5-1 record. The club’s lone loss was to No. 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.), 10-9, on March 2.

• No. 4 Madonna (Mich.) and No. 10 Missouri Baptist are both newcomers to the Top 10. Missouri Baptist was ranked in the preseason poll, while Madonna is listed among the Top 10 for the first time in program history.

• No. 2 Indiana Tech received the other two first-place votes.

Poll Methodology

• The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

• Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 2 (March 13, 2018)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) (6) 6-1 97 2 4 Indiana Tech (2) 3-0 88 3 2 Keiser (Fla.) 5-2 84 4 RV Madonna (Mich.) 5-0 80 5 9 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4-1 75 6 6 Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 71 7 8 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 2-2 55 8 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 4-3 53 9 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) 4-0 52 10 RV Missouri Baptist 2-1 42



Dropped from the Top 10: Missouri Valley (No. 3); Aquinas (Mich.) (No. 5)



Receiving Votes: Lourdes (Ohio) 41; Missouri Valley 34; Aquinas (Mich.) 28; Tennessee Wesleyan 22; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7; Montreat (N.C.) 3.