BILLINGS, Mont. – [BOX SCORE] Sixth-seeded Menlo College (Calif.) led from the opening tip on the way to an upset victory over third-seeded LSU Shreveport (La.) 91-79 in the second game of the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Wells Fargo.

Menlo was consistent on offense hitting 52 percent from the field and outrebounded the Pilots 43-29. The Oaks opened the game on an 8-2 run and never looked back leading by as many as 13 in the first half.

Menlo led by eight at the halftime break and stretched that lead to 22 by the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter. LSU-Shreveport used a barrage of 3-point baskets to trim the Oak’s lead to 10, 86-76 with a little over a minute remaining in the game.

The fourth quarter was a game in itself as the Pilot’s offense came alive and outscored Menlo 32-28 but it was too little, too late.

The Oaks’ Madison Michelis recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures for Menlo were Celina Pagan with 22 and Aliyah Brantley with 15

The loss was only the second of the year for the Pilots who end the season with a 31-2 overall record. Christina Devers led LSU-Shreveport and the game with 30 points, including 18 points in the fourth quarter.

LSU-Shreveport has qualified for the national tournament seven times since 2009 and has yet to win a game.

Menlo improves to 22-8 and made the most of their first appearance at the national tournament with the upset victory.

The Oaks will now face Benedictine (Kan.) Friday morning at 9 a.m. mountain time.