BILLINGS, Mont. – [BOX SCORE] Madison Clement was outstanding all game for one-seed Campbellsville (Ky.) but a run of back-to-back-to-back threes from the senior with around two minutes left in the third quarter broke open the game, as the Tigers defeated eight-seed Faulkner (Ala.) 79-63 in the first round of the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Wells Fargo.

Before those threes, Faulkner was threatening to pull a stunning upset, trailing just 43-39. After Clement’s strikes from distance, the Tigers were ahead 52-42 and the Eagles never got closer.

Even earlier in the third quarter, the upset looked a distinct reality. After trailing 28-27 at the half, Faulkner went on a 7-2 run early in the period to take a 2 point lead with 7:29 on the clock.

The anticipation of an upset soon dissipated thanks to Clement. She 4-4 from three in the third quarter, scoring 14 points in those 10 minutes alone. She finished with a career-high 32 points, shooting 6-7 from three, and added 5 rebounds.

Outside of that single player’s performance, Campbellsville’s win was all about the defense. The top team in the nation in steals per game (16.455 spg ) hung right around their season averages with 15 steals and forced 19 turnovers. They also limited Faulkner’s potent long-range offense, which ranks third in NAIA DI in 3-point field goals made per game (8.9), limiting the Eagles to 6-29 shooting from distance.

The Tigers advance beyond the first round of the national tournament for the fifth straight year. They have reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the last four seasons. Faulkner was in the program’s second national appearance and now have a record of 1-2 at nationals.

Campbellsville will go on to face the winner of four-seed Montana Western and five-seed Dillard (La.) on Friday, March 26 at 10:45 a.m.