Story By Eric Montgomery | Media Coordinator

Photos courtesy of Referee Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Box Score) No. 7-seeded Wayland Baptist (Texas) held No. 2-seeded Central Methodist (Mo.) to its lowest point total of the season to post a 68-44 victory and advance to the second round of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, Wednesday evening at Municipal Auditorium. The Pioneers will play No. 6-seeded Life (Ga.), a 68-67 winner over William Carey (Miss.), on Friday, March 16 at 2:15 p.m. CDT.

NOTES

Wayland Baptist improved its season record to 24-9

Xavier ends its season with a record of 27-6

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Trevonta Robertson led all scorers with 23 points for Wayland Baptist on 8 of 10 shooting

Tyrone Davis added 14 points and five rebounds for the Pioneers, while Samuel Kalwanyi added 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots

Terrance Bush was the only Central Methodist player in double figures with 15 points, hitting three shots from beyond the arc

HOW IT HAPPENED

Wayland Baptist dominated the game in the paint, posting a 36-16 advantage inside

Leading by seven at halftime (31-24), the Pioneers scored the first eight points of the second half and never led by less than 10 the rest of the game

Central Methodist scored just 20 points in the second half, shooting 6 of 27 (.222) from the field

The Eagles recorded two field goals over the final 11 minutes of the game

HOW THEY SAW IT

Central Methodist head coach Jeff Sherman – “Wayland Baptist played a phenomenal ball game. They came out and executed a game plan, and it was a disappointing way for us to finish the season after having such a nice year.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Wayland Baptist had just six offensive rebounds, but converted them into 11 second chance points while allowing just five on nine offensive boards for Central Methodist

The Pioneers shot 56.0 percent (14 of 25) in the second half and forced 18 turnovers

GAME NOTES:

Wayland Baptist

Wayland Baptist improved to 10-17 all-time in the national championship, including 7-11 in the opening round … The first round win was the first for the Pioneers since 2008, a 89-85 triumph over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) … Wayland Baptist improved to 9-5 against teams in this season’s 32-team field.

Central Methodist

Central Methodist fell to 4-3 all-time in the first round, making its first national championship appearance since 2010 … After averaging 81.5 points per game, Central Methodist finished the season scoring 51 and 44 points in back-to-back losses … The 44 points was the fewest scored in a national championship tournament game since Texas Wesleyan knocked off Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.), 74-44, in the 2012 event.