BILLINGS, Mont. – [BOX SCORE] An almost epic comeback for 6-seed Martin Methodist (Tenn.) fells just short against 3-seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) as the Blue Raiders eventually won 75-69. At one point, LWU’s win in the first round of 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Wells Fargo, seemed assured with a 21 point lead in the third quarter.

That 21 point lead came with 8:27 left in the third quarter, and yet somehow, without ever really going on a significant run, MMC slowly chipped away and found themselves within 5 points with over seven minutes left to play in the game.

From there, the Blue Raiders went on multiple spurts to pull away from the Red Hawks only to see MMC pull right back within two possessions.

In the last 90 seconds, Martin Methodist had chances to make it a one-score game but missed a few key layups, including a completely uncontested one, that kept them from getting any closer than 4 points.

The major factor in Lindsey Wilson getting out to such a sizable lead was the staggering play of forward Kayla Styles. She finished with a game-leading 26 points and career-high 21 rebounds, along with 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 assist.

Countering Style’s dominance was LWU’s significant turnover problems. The Blue Raiders turned it over 18 times to MMC’s 6 and Martin Methodist scored 17 points off of those turnovers. Styles was also a major factor there, with 7 of those 18 turnovers.

Leading the way for Martin Methodist, particularly in the second half was Brooklyn Blanchard, who led the team with 20 points and led with 4 steals in 35 minutes on the floor.

Lindsey Wilson moves on to the second round of the national tournament for the third time in four consecutive trips. They have lost in the quarterfinals in each of the past two years. Their second-round opponent will be two-seed Central Methodist (Mo.) on Friday, March 26 at 2:15 p.m.