BILLINGS, Mont. – [BOX SCORE] Three-seed Carroll College (Mont.) came from behind in the second half to down six-seed William Penn (Iowa) 55-49 in a first-round game of the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Wells Fargo.

Carroll took control early and built a 14-6 lead after sophomore Taylor Salonen’s two free throws. That eight-point lead didn’t last long. Sham Troupe’s basket sparked an 11-3 run for WPU, capped by two free throws from Jenna Santi which tied the game at 17-17. The first quarter ended tied at 19.

There wasn’t much offense in the second quarter with the Statesmen outscoring Carroll nine to five to take a 28-24 lead at the break.

The third quarter was a quarter of missed opportunity for William Penn including numerous missed baskets in the paint. The Statesmen missed three straight layup opportunities that could have extended their slim lead. Neither team scored in the quarters’ final two minutes and William Penn led 39-37 with 10 minutes left in the game.

A 3-point field goal by Carroll’s Jaidyn Lyman gave the Saints a 49-47 lead with three minutes left. That advantaged proved to be a lead the Saints wouldn’t lose. Carroll turned up their defense and forced turnovers putting the Statesman in a position where they needed to foul to milk the clock. The Saint’s sealed their first-round victory at the free throw line.

Lyman led the Saints by scoring a career-high 19 points including five 3-point field goals. The Saints made eight 3-point field goals in the game. Also scoring in double figures for Carroll was Hannah Dean with 11 points. Carroll improves to 24-7.

William Penn ends their season with a 23-8 record. They were led in scoring by Kate Ylitalo with 17 points and Vashti Nwagbaraocha with 12 points.

Carroll will play their second-round game in the Friday nightcap game at 9:45 p.m. against the winner of the game between two-seed Vanguard (Calif.) and seven-seed Bethel (Tenn.).