Article provided by the Dalton State athletics department

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dalton State (Ga.) sophomore S.M. Lee has once again made history, becoming the first NAIA golfer to be named to the prestigious Palmer Cup team. The team consists of 12 men's golfers. The first six players are selected using the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking. The remaining six players are selected by using five committee picks and one coach's pick. One of the committee selections must be a non-Division I golfer. The coach's pick will be the final selection on the team and designated as such when announced.

Lee is currently the #179 amateur in the world according to World Amateur Golf Rankings. He has five individual medalist finishes in his career and won the 2017 Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson Awards as the NAIA Player of the Year, and Outstanding Freshman in the NAIA.

"Beyond blessed to have received an invitation to this tournament," said Lee. "It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am excited to honor Mr. Palmer's legacy while playing for my country."

Since its inception in 1997, 101 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on either the PGA or European Tours. The alumni include such golfers as Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, and Graeme McDowell.

Of the alumni, 22 have gone on to represent Europe or the USA in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, and 47 have claimed 172 victories on the PGA or European Tours. The United States leads the series 10-9-1.

"This is a phenomenal achievement and one that S.M. should be proud and appreciative of," said DS Coach Ben Rickett. "To be part of the legacy of Mr. Palmer is a huge honor and I believe he understands what an honor it is to be part of this team. I know that it has been a goal of his the last two years and to now be on the team is outstanding."