Story By Eric Montgomery | NAIA Media Coordinator

Photos courtesy of Referee Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Box Score) No. 4-seeded LSU Alexandria (La.) advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship with a 98-77 win over No. 8-seeded Peru State (Neb.), Friday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium. The Generals will play the winner of No. 3-seeded Georgetown (Ky.), a 91-83 winner over Oklahoma City, on Saturday, March 17 at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

NOTES

LSU Alexandria improved its overall record to 27-7

Peru State finished its season with a record of 22-14

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Brandon Moss led all scorers with 26 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots for LSU Alexandria

Jordin Williams added 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Generals, while William Claiborne had 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds

LJ Westbrook led the way for Peru State with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists

Nolan Cass hit five three-point shots to finish with 17 points and five rebounds for the Bobcats in a reserve role

HOW IT HAPPENED

LSU Alexandria shot over 50 percent in both halves, including a 21 of 35 clip (.600) in the second stanza

The Generals built a double-digit advantage inside the first six minutes of play, capped off by a three-point play from Claiborne for an 18-7 lead

Peru State made a surge to trim a 15-point deficit nearly in half with 5:53 until halftime, but LSU Alexandria pushed the lead back to double digits, where it remained the duration of the game

The Generals led by as much as 30 points in the second half to post the largest margin of victory thus far in the national championship

HOW THEY SAW IT

LSU Alexandria head coach Larry Cordaro – “This win today was great because we’re continuing to improve. We’re getting closer as a team. We’re sharing the ball at a better rate than we have been. It’s just an unbelievable time to still be playing basketball. I think we set the tone defensively, especially early. We held their two best players well below their combined averages.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

The Generals took advantage of a considerable size advantage to score 54 points in the paint

Taking away the 5 for 5 three-point shooting by Cass, the rest of the Bobcats combined to shoot 2 for 24 (.083) from long range

GAME NOTES:

LSU Alexandria

The Generals are in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship for the fourth time in program history, all in the last four seasons ... In 2017, LSU Alexandria advanced to the Fab Four before falling to Life (Ga.) by a final of 65-63 … LSU Alexandria now stands at 6-3 all-time in national tournament games… LSU Alexandria is now 2-1 all-time in the second round of the national tournament…The Generals are one of four teams from the Red River Athletic conference to qualify for this year’s tournament, and are the second to advance to the quarterfinal round so far…Currently the Red River Athletic conference is 6-0 in the tournament…The contest between the Generals and the Bobcats marks only the third game of the tournament to be decided by double-digits.