BILLINGS, Mont. – [BOX SCORE] Freed-Hardeman's (Tenn.) strong third quarter gave the Lady Lions the advantage over Science & Arts (Okla.) in the second round game of the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships presented by Wells Fargo.

FHU held the Drovers to only five points in the third quarter, while racking up 25 points of their own.

USAO, however, led for all of the first quarter and stayed within one score of FHU through most of the second.

After shooting 40 percent from the field in the first half, USAO’s shooting dropped to 28 percent in the second half. It took almost eight minutes for the Drovers to get a field goal in the third quarter.

Guard Sandrea Sylman, FHU’s leading scorer, scored 9 of her 13 points in the second half and Jamie Crum scored 12 of her 15 in that span.

Another bench player, Carrie Hatchel was FHU’s best source of offense throughout the game. She went 8-for-13 from the field to finish with a game-high 22 points. Thanks to Hatchel and Crum, the Lions outscored the Drovers 44-14 off the bench.

Vivian Holcomb and Darian Hill were the top scorers for the Drovers, combining for 21 of the team’s 50 points.

Freed-Hardeman advances to the NAIA quarterfinals for the fifth time in the past six seasons. In those previous four trips, the Lions moved on to the semifinals three times. FHU will play the winner of two-seed Central Methodist (Mo.) and three-seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). That game will be played on Saturday, March 17 at 4:00 p.m.