Story By Eric Montgomery | NAIA Media Coordinator

Photos courtesy of Referee Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Box Score) No. 1-seeded William Penn (Iowa) was pushed to the limit before getting past No. 4-seeded Dalton State (Ga.) in overtime, 68-64, to advance to the quarterfinal round of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, Friday evening inside Municipal Auditorium. The Statesmen will play the winner of No. 2-seeded Carroll (Mont.) and No. 6-seeded Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), on Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

NOTES

William Penn improved its record to 29-4

Dalton State concluded its season with a record of 25-9

The game produced the second overtime contest through the first 23 games of the championship

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Corbin Medley hit 4 of 7 three-point attempts to lead William Penn with 14 points

JC Washington recorded 12 points along with game-highs of 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Statesmen

Mon’Darius Black led all scorers with 17 points to go along with six rebounds for Dalton State

Aaron Burress posted 12 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners, while Reed Dungan added 11 points

HOW IT HAPPENED

William Penn shot 50 percent in the first half, but led by just four after committing 10 turnovers

Following an early free throw by Aakim Saintil to give William Penn a five-point lead, Dalton State turned the tables in the second half by taking a five-point advantage of its own at the 15:06 mark after a three-pointer by Dungan

The Roadrunners held a 56-51 lead with 3:26 to play, only for the Statesmen to score six-straight points for the first of three lead changes in the next two minutes

Trailing by two on two occasions in the final 13 seconds, Dalton State hit two pairs of free throws to force overtime

A put-back by JC Washington with 1:31 to play gave William Penn the lead for good, holding Dalton State without a field goal for the entire five-minute overtime period

HOW THEY SAW IT

William Penn head coach John Henry – “These kids have been through a lot. For us to gut that out, I honestly don’t believe we should have won tonight. We got some tremendous gutsy effort from kids that just scratched and clawed on a night we didn’t play that well. For some reason we are moving on. Feels really good, especially for what they have been through and who they are missing.”

Dalton State head coach Tony Ingle – “We didn’t start out well, missed some easy layups, but our defense was good enough to keep us in the game until we did kick in. We shortened the game, of course they had a big size factor on us at every position, but I felt like our strategy was pretty good.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

William Penn posted a 50-36 rebounding advantage, but had just one more offensive rebound (20-19)

Dalton State scored 19 points off of 18 forced turnovers, but was limited to 30.0 percent shooting, including 5 of 25 (.200) from three-point range

GAME NOTES:

William Penn

William Penn qualified for the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship for the third-straight season after transitioning from NAIA Division II... The Statesmen improve to 7-2 all-time in the national championship, including 3-0 in the second round...William Penn has advanced to at least the quarterfinal round now each of the past three seasons, advancing to the semifinals in 2017 before losing, 83-82, in overtime to eventual national champion Texas Wesleyan... William Penn has appeared in each of the last two quarterfinals holding a 1-1 Round of Eight record… William Penn is one of four Heart of America Athletic Conference teams in this year's tournament... William Penn is 4-4 against national tournament qualifiers... Coming into tonight, the Statesmen were No. 1 in the NAIA in scoring (101.3), total rebounding (47.4) and assists per game (20.1)… In the two championship games in 2018, William Penn has now scored 68 in each of its first two games… Prior to the postseason championship, the lowest scoring output was 76 in a loss on Feb. 24… Heart of America Athletic Conference teams are 5-2 in the national championship thus far.