Billings, Mont. – [BOX SCORE] Four-seed Wayland Baptist (Texas) defeated the overall number one seed Shawnee State (Ohio) 79-69 in the second round of the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Wells Fargo.

After the teams battled back and forth for 36 minutes, Deborah VanDijk spearheaded a 12-0 run for the Flying Queens. VanDijk scored five points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out one assist.

When Shawnee State scored to end WBU’s rally, there were only 35 seconds remaining and the Bears were faced with a 10 point deficit.

VanDijk led a balanced scoring attack for the Flying Queens with her fifth double-double on the season comprised of 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Riley added 17 points, and Maci Meket scored 13, eight of which came in the opening frame.

The Bears only give up an average of 57 points a game, yet surrendered 79 against WBU in what would be their largest margin of defeat on the season.

The Flying Queens forced 15 Bear turnovers and turned them into 20 points. Wayland Baptist also got 22 points from their bench and owned the paint, scoring 42 points in the lane.

Shawnee State’s Hannah Miller, scored a game-high 22 points and tied the game at 64 with just 3:45 remaining in the contest.

Wayland Baptist advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of three-seed Carroll and two-seed Vanguard (Calif.) on Saturday at 8 p.m.