Story By Eric Montgomery | NAIA Media Coordinator

Photos courtesy of Referee Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Box Score) Returning semifinalist LSU Alexandria (La.) claimed the first place in the Fab Four of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, posting a 87-66 win over Georgetown (Ky.), Saturday afternoon inside Municipal Auditorium. The Tigers will play the winner of William Penn (Iowa) and Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), on Monday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m. CDT.

NOTES

LSU Alexandria improved its record to 28-7

Georgetown concluded its season with a record of 27-7

Higher seeds are 13-12 through 25 games, with two No. 1 seeds, two No. 2 seeds and the reigning national champion (Texas Wesleyan) all eliminated

The 21-point margin marked just the fourth game in this season’s event decided by at least 20 points

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

William Claiborne posted a double-double for LSU Alexandria, sharing game-high scoring honors with 20 points to go along with a game-best 13 rebounds

Jordin Williams hit five three-point shots and added 20 points for the Generals, while Chris Vickers grabbed 10 rebounds

Troy Steward came off the bench to lead Georgetown with 16 points and three assists

Shadell Millinghaus recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Tigers

HOW IT HAPPENED

LSU Alexandria surged ahead in the final moments of the first half after eight ties and five lead changes as Williams hit a three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining

The late momentum continued into the second half as the Generals scored the first seven points for a 47-36 lead just 94 seconds into the final frame

Trailing by as much as 16 with 7:59 to play, Georgetown used an 11-2 stretch over 2:34 to close within seven

The Generals answered with six-straight points, including another trey by Williams, and kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way

HOW THEY SAW IT

LSU Alexandria head coach Larry Cordaro – “Today was a special performance against a tradition-rich Georgetown program, and it started on the defensive end. They average 10 three-pointers a game and we were able to hold them to just six today. They made us play as good of a game as we’ve ever had to play and our guys stepped up.”

Georgetown head coach Chris Briggs – “I’m just disappointed for our guys. Wanted to really see them keep advancing and get a chance to play for a title, but give LSUA credit. They hit big shots and we couldn’t get ours to fall today.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

LSU Alexandria took advantage of 15 offensive rebounds for 20 second chance points while also tallying 15 points off of 10 forced turnovers

The Generals capitalized at the free throw line in the second half, posting 10 more points (17-7) than the Tigers and was 50 percent (6 of 12) from beyond the arc in the second half

GAME NOTES:

LSU Alexandria

LSU Alexandria is making its fourth appearance at the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship, all coming in the past four seasons...The Generals have a 7-3 record all-time at the national tournament, including 2-0 in the quarterfinal round...LSU Alexandria also advanced to the semifinals in 2017 before losing to Life (Ga.), 65-63...The Generals are one of four Red River Athletic Conference teams in this year's tournament and three of the four (LSU Alexandria, LSU Shreveport and Our Lady of the Lake (Tex.)) advanced to the quarterfinals...The Generals are 12-6 against teams in this year's tournament field...This is the third-straight year that LSU Alexandria has won at least one game at the national tournament...LSU Alexandria started the season No. 2 in the national rankings before dropping and eventually being ranked No. 14 in the final regular season poll.