Story By Eric Montgomery | NAIA Media Coordinator

Photos courtesy of Referee Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Box Score) LSU Shreveport (La.) built a 10-point lead early in the second half that proved to be enough to hold off Wayland Baptist (Texas), 71-66, and earn a place in the Fab Four of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, Saturday afternoon inside Municipal Auditorium. The Pilots will play the winner of Graceland (Iowa) and Montana Western on Monday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

NOTES

LSU Shreveport improved its record to 30-4

Wayland Baptist concluded its season with a record of 25-6

Higher seeds are 14-12 through 26 games, while 21 of 26 games have been decided by 10 points or fewer including 13 by six points or less

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Stevie Clark matched a tournament-high with 34 points, hitting 4 of 8 three-point shots, to go along with three assists and three steals for LSU Shreveport

DJ Clayton posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pilots, while Benjamin Batts added 12 points and three steals

Samuel Kalwanyi led the way for Wayland Baptist with 16 points, a tournament-leading 19 rebounds and four blocked shots

Ruben Lopez and Trevonta Robertson each added 12 points, and combined for seven rebounds and seven assists

HOW IT HAPPENED

LSU Shreveport took advantage of 20 forced turnovers to overcome shooting a cold 38.2 percent (26 of 68) and allowing Wayland Baptist to shoot just under 50 percent (28 of 57)

With a five-point halftime lead down to two at the 16:28 mark of the second half, the Pilots scored eight-straight points to build a 49-39 lead

Wayland Baptist answered with a 9-0 run of its own over the next 4:34 to close within one, and the teams played through four ties to remain deadlocked at 64-64 with 1:39 remaining

Clark put the Pilots back in front for good just nine seconds later, followed by one of two free throws by Josh Robinson after a missed three-point attempt by the Pioneers’ Josh Throns

HOW THEY SAW IT

LSU Shreveport head coach Kyle Blankenship – “Our guys have played as well defensively as we have all year. Even though we are one of the top scoring teams in the nation, we talked earlier in March about what it takes to win at the national level. The games are typically more low scoring where you have to put a premium on defense and rebounding.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Wayland Baptist converted a tournament-low three free throws on nine attempts

LSU Shreveport committed only five turnovers and scored 17 points off of its 20 takeaways

GAME NOTES:

LSU Shreveport

The Pilots are making their 14th appearance at the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship, all coming in the past 14 seasons...LSU Shreveport last advanced to the semifinals in 2013, falling to Georgetown (Ky.), 90-88...LSU Shreveport is now 2-1 all-time in quarterfinal games...This year's opening round win over Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) was the Pilots' first national tournament win since 2013...LSU Shreveport is now 11-13 all-time in Kansas City...The Pilots are one of four teams from the Red River Athletic conference to qualify for this year’s tournament and one of three (along with LSU Alexandria and Our Lady of the Lake (Tex.)) to advance to the quarterfinals...Red River Athletic Conference teams are 9-1 at this year's national tournament...LSU Shreveport is 10-2 against tournament qualifiers...LSU Shreveport and LSU Alexandria are the first set of semifinalists from the same conference and same state since Campbellsville (Ky.) and Georgetown (Ky.) of the Mid-South Conference accomplished the feat in 2016.