KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (All-time list of Shoot and Slam champions) In conjunction with the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, four of the nation’s best long-range shooters and four high-flying dunkers wowed the crowd at Municipal Auditorium in the 5th Annual NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by U.S. Bank. The event took place between two quarterfinal round games, which saw Colton Kooima of Northwestern (Iowa) win the 3-point title, while Brandon Moss of LSU Alexandria (La.) (pictured) impressed the judges to claim the Slam Dunk trophy.



The Saturday showcase event opened with the 3-point contest and featured four shooters from across both divisions of NAIA basketball – Kooima, Will Hill of Rio Grande (Ohio), Brandon Scott of Science & Arts (Okla.) and Reed Dungan of Dalton State (Ga.). Each contestant got 60 seconds to hit as many 3-pointers as they could from five racks with five basketballs on each. The first four basketballs were worth one point and the “money” ball, or final ball, could earn the shooter two points.



Hill held the early advantage following the first round, piling up 20 points to hold a two-point edge over Kooima with 18 points. Scott and Dungan each posted 17 points in the opening set of shots, missing out on the finals by a single point. Each shooter received an additional 60 seconds in the championship round, where Kooima matched the single-round record of 21 points to earn the title. Hill matched his first round total with 20 points to finish as the runner-up.



"I feel like I shot the ball well,” said Kooima, whose Northwestern team advanced to the second round of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship. “The first round was frustrating because I was missing shots early and I couldn't get into much of a groove. In the second round, I made shots early and really was able to get going."



"Getting to compete here was a special opportunity. The crowd was great and helped me get going. I was lucky to get nominated to participate in an event like this."

Three-Point Contest Results

First Round Scores

Will Hill – 20 points

Colton Kooima – 18 points

Reed Dungan – 17 points

Brandon Scott – 17 points

Final Round Scores

Colton Kooima – 21 points

Will Hill – 20 points

Finishing the event were the dunkers, who each were given two minutes per dunk with two opportunities in the first round in front of an excited crowd and five celebrity judges, including Kansas City Mayor Sly James. Following his team’s victory in the first quarterfinal round game of the day, Moss stepped in to compete in the dunk contest against Arsenio Arrington of Aquinas (Mich.), Titus Rice of Ottawa (Kan.), and Joseph Williams of Xavier (La.).



Moss was the clear leader after the first round of dunks, posting a pair of 49-point slams to score 98 points. Rice was consistent with his two dunks of 46 and 45 to score 91 points, while Arrington and Williams each registered 87 points.



In the championship round, Moss drew the biggest reaction of the night as he left over four people, including two of his teammates, to score a perfect 50-point dunk. He followed that up with a 45-pointer to edge Rice by one point and earn the title of Slam Dunk Champion.



"I just thought of my dunks off the top of my head,” said Moss, who scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the quarterfinal win. “I just played in the game, so the dunk contest wasn't really on my mind. It was fun getting to compete in the dunk contest, making the crowd get excited and I know they were pumping me up, too. It was pleasing to me and pleasing to the crowd, too."



Slam Dunk Contest Results

First Round Scores

Brandon Moss – 49-49=98

Titus Rice – 46-45=91

Arsenio Arrington – 44-43=87

Joseph Williams – 42-45=87

Final Round Scores

Brandon Moss – 50-45=95

Titus Rice – 47-47=94