BILLINGS, Mont. – [BOX SCORE] Scoreless streak for two-seed Vanguard (Calif.) turned a promising first quarter into a loss at the hands of four-seed Wayland Baptist (Texas). The Flying Queens outscored the Lions 16-3 in the second quarter and will advance to the semifinals of the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships presented by Wells Fargo with a 68-44 victory.

“I can't be any more proud of our girls. I felt going into the tournament that the mentally and physically tougher team is going to have an edge,” WBU Head Coach Alesha Ellis said. “So, we just focused on being tough and we have always thought that hard work wins a lot of games.”

Through the first 10 minutes, Vanguard looked good. They shot 6-14 from the floor led WBU 15-10. A transition layup for VU’s Raechelle Davis with 44 seconds left on the clock in the first quarter ended up being the team’s last field goal for the next six minutes.

Wayland Baptist dominated the second quarter, particularly on defense. They held Vanguard to 1-12 shooting and only gave up two free throw attempts. That led to the 16-3 run which was then extended into the third quarter.

By the time Vanguard got a bucket with 6:30 to go in the third, the Flying Queens had completed a 28-3 run over the course of 13 and a half minutes for a 38-20 score.

The Flying Queens will make their first-ever trip to the national semifinals.

The win was an overall team effort for WBU, with five players scoring nine or more points. Kendrick Clark came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 16 points and was good on the glass too with six rebounds. Maci Merket put up The Lions were led by forward Amber Alexander and guard Victoria Chea and they combined to score 32 of the team’s 44 points on 11-for-25 shooting.

After six-straight first round exits in the national tournament, Wayland Baptist advances to the semifinals for the first time in school history on Monday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m. against one-seed Westmont (Calif.).

Both of the semifinal games on Monday will feature a one-seed with a deep tournament history against a four-seed making their first trip to the semifinals.