Graceland head coach Craig Doty– “Our players have such high character. They care about each other, they love each other and are so disciplined. We actually felt good going into halftime even though we were down because we felt like we were getting better shots than they were. We thought there was no way they'd hit 11 3-pointers in the second half. We felt if we could just keep doing what we were doing and keep it together down the stretch, we'd win. (The run to the finals) is bigger than basketball for Graceland University. This is about the university, the community, the alumni base and our alumni base is strong. Right now the excitement on campus is being generated by basketball and this is really special. We probably had 3,000 people from a town of 2,200 here tonight."