2018 NAIA Men's Indoor Track & Field All-Americans

Top eight individuals and top eight relay teams honored

KANSAS City, Mo. -- The 2018 NAIA Men's Indoor Track & Field All-Americans have been announced. The award winners competed at the 38th annual NAIA National Championships held at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kan., from March 1 – 3. Honors were given to the top eight individuals from each event and all four runners in the top eight relays.

Wayland Baptist (Texas) won its seventh all-time naitonal team title. The Pioneers used five individual champions to help propel them past the four-time reigning champions Indiana Tech. The final was 88-80 for the first and second place finishers. Wayland Baptist finished with a total of 12 NAIA All-America honors winners.

Coach Brian Whitlock was named Coach of the Year as he led Wayland Baptist to capture the national title.

2018 NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field All-America Honors

60 Meter Dash Distance Medley Relay
Kejavon Moore Indiana Tech Thomas Morrell III Eastern Oregon
Josh Parsons Tennessee Wesleyan Devin Lewis-Allen Eastern Oregon
Jerimy Strainge Kesier (Fla.) Dustin Zimmerly Eastern Oregon
John Jones Central Christian (Kan.) Michael Slagowski Eastern Oregon
Matt Lockridge Indiana Tech Tyler Gabriele Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Chadwayne Vidal Southern (La.) Steven Linton Olivet Nazarene
Cadarius Harris Tennessee Wesleyan Matt Meehan Olivet Nazarene
Kevin Hallmon Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Wesley Meyer Olivet Nazarene
John Prinicpato St. Francis
200 Meter Dash Brandon Ruffin St. Francis
Quintaveon Poole Wayland Baptist (Texas) Misael Tobias St. Francis
Kejavon Moore Indiana Tech Brian Blaylock St. Francis
Kevin Hallmon Lindsey Wilson Joey DeBoer Cornerstone
Jerimy Strainge Keiser Kevin Vroegh Cornerstone
Demarius Smith Cumberlands (Ky.) Nate Silvey Cornerstone
Devonte Fletcher Tennessee Wesleyan Colin De Young Cornerstone
Brandon Smiley Indiana Tech Eric Vasquez St. Mary
Alfred Thomas Central Christian Zarrion Hill St. Mary
Tegan Michael St. Mary
400 Meter Dash Philip Lagemann St. Mary
Quintaveon Poole Wayland Baptist Lucas Huelvan Cumberlands
Edens Thermidor Keiser Hunter Miniard Cumberlands
Demetrius Turner Wayland Baptist Benjamin Call Cumberlands
Devonte Fletcher Tennessee Wesleyan Nicolas Grandperrin Cumberlands
Paul Paul Mount Marty (S.D.) Tyler Lawson Columbia (Mo.)
Sonwabiso Skhosana Wayland Baptist Alex Fritz Columbia
Devan Sawyer MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Travis Line Columbia
Carter Prince York (Neb.) Malik Holman Columbia
Peter Hollinger Northwestern
600 Meter Run Levi De Brink Northwestern
Tre Hinds Wayland Baptist Hans Epp Northwestern
Mason Held York Tim Rose Northwestern
Keiontae Williamson Wayland Baptist
Joey Gonzalez Wayland Baptist High Jump
Acdane Campbell Southern Tyler Blakely Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
Alan Varela Doane (Neb.) Qua Stocks Keiser
John Principato St. Francis (Ill.) Brandon Ruffin St. Francis
Aaron Lemon Northwestern (Iowa) Hill Dakari Webber International
Kaleb Clark William Carey
800 Meter Run Tristen Elmore William Penn (Iowa)
Issac Clark Friends (Kan.) Jonah Lester Bethel (Ind.)
Brent Rodden Siena Heights (Mich.) Kadan Branam Indiana Tech
Ricky Garcia Oregon Tech
Thomas Morrell III Eastern Oregon Pole Vault
Jacob Green Morningside (Iowa) Curtis Bell Aquinas
Sean Trainor Webber International (Fla.) Justin Mckenzie Indiana Tech
Joshua Neideck Indiana Wesleyan Devonte Johnson Siena Heights
Presley Martin Marian (Ind.) Bill Williamson Indiana Tech
Jonathan DeHaan Taylor
1000 Meter Run Isaiah Brown Midland (Neb.)
Luke Runyan Indiana Tech John Rhea Aquinas
Malik Holman Columbia (Mo.) Jordan Downs Bethel (Ind.)
Jacob Clark Friends
Jason Kenny Morningside Long Jump
Josh Pestka St. Ambrose (Iowa) Jordan Downs Bethel (Ind.)
Dustin Zimmerly Eastern Oregon Caleb Cowling Hastings
Rane Nichols St. Ambrose Goabaone Mosheleketi Lindsey Wilson
Ty Hansen Midland (Neb.) Alfredo Smith Indiana Tech
Thomas Jackson Bethel (Ind.)
1 Mile Run Jordan Partee Indiana Tech
Mackenzie Wahpepah-Harris Oklahoma City Leon Boyd Wayland Baptist
Michael Slagowski Eastern Oregon Issac Zitterkopf MidAmerica Nazarene
Brian Blaylock St. Francis
Tim Rose Northwestern (Iowa) Triple Jump
Seth Farmer Shawnee State (Ohio) Donte Irving Wayland Baptist
Chance Hyatt Carroll (Mont.) Leon Boyd Wayland Baptist
Issac Petsch Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Goabaone Mosheleketi Lindsey Wilson
Nicolas Grandperrin Cumberlands Akwasi Aikins St. Francis
Jeremi Barnes Avila (Mo.)
3000 Meter Run Shingai Kusena Doane
Nathan Baker Milligan (Tenn.) Malik Johnson Central Christian
Geoffrey Kipchumba William Carey (Miss.) Jryi Davis Point Park (Pa.)
Lucas Huelvan Cumberlands
Philip Lageman St. Mary (Kan.) Shot Put
Jacob Nkamasiai Keiser Alex Wellington Hastings
Kobie Lane SUNY-Dehli (N.Y.) Zach Brittain Doane
Roger Malonda Calumet-St. Joseph (Ind.) Malik Stuart Indiana Tech
Dylan Keegan Science & Arts (Okla.) Bryce Vollrath Olivet Nazarene
Tyson Jenkins Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
5000 Meter Run Brennan Coil Indiana Wesleyan
Geoffrey Kipchumba William Carey Mitchell Soviak Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
Jacob Nkamasiai Kesier Melvin Flax Southwest (N.M.)
Caleb Drake Dordt (Iowa)
Brian Masayesva Bacone (Okla.) Weight Throw
Tony Weber St. Mary Erik Escobedo Bethel (Ind.)
Max McNeill Oklahoma City Alex Wellington Hastings
Jack Evans Soka (Calif.) Nathan Houser Midland
Tony Floyd Madonna (Mich.) James Plummer Grand View
Grant Wickham Hastings
60 Meter Hurdles Jacob Compagner Siena Heights
Chris Grinley Keiser Jacob Cornelio Concordia (Neb.)
Jonathan Flight Hastings (Neb.) Andrew Franklin Olivet Nazarene
Coby Bailey Indiana Tech
Caleb Anthony Taylor (Ind.) Heptathlon
Gino Toscano William Carey Winston Lawson Vanguard
Jordan Thompson Allen (S.C.) Pieter Top Westmont
Reece Jackson Morningside Seth Gretz Oregon Tech
Winston Lawson Vanguard (Calif.) Anthony Cota Westmont
Calvin Korver Northwestern (Iowa)
4x400 Meter Relay Cleet Wrzesinski Dickinson State (N.D.)
Barthelemy Peter Indiana Tech Arthur Prevost Keiser
Brandon Smiley Indiana Tech
Xavier Williams Indiana Tech 3000 Meter Race Walk
Kejavon Moore Indiana Tech Anthony Peters St. Ambrose
Quintaveon Poole Wayland Baptist Luke Jobson West Virginia Tech
Demetrius Turner Wayland Baptist Anthony Gruttagauro West Virginia Tech
Sonwabiso Skhosana Wayland Baptist Emilio Mancha St. Ambrose
Tre Hinds Wayland Baptist Sam Elmi Cornerstone
Alfred Thomas Central Christian Jessica Watson Baker (Kan.)
Alan Leyva Central Christian Jacob Benson Cornerstone
Carlos Vela Central Christian Jason Rabie Cornerstone
Derek White Central Christian
Danielle Richards Southern
Brian Smith Southern
Acdane Campbell Southern
Jamar McNaughton Southern
Tom Hanke Montreat (N.C.)
Marcus Medina-Artis Montreat
Jared Henderson Montreat
Ahmad Perryman Montreat
Joseph VandePol Spring Arbor (Mich.)
Max Whittredge Spring Arbor
Jeremy Goodson Spring Arbor
Austin Hickerson Spring Arbor
Issax Zitterkopf MidAmerica Nazarene
Kyren Martin MidAmerica Nazarene
Joshua Haskin MidAmerica Nazarene
Devan Sawyerr MidAmerica Nazarene
Edens Thermidor Keiser
Jermiy Strainge Keiser
Trevor Nelson Keiser
Chris Grinley Keiser
4x800 Meter Relay
Brian Gonzalez Wayland Baptist
Joey Gonzalez Wayland Baptist
Keiontae Williamson Wayland Baptist
Tre Hinds Wayland Baptist
Chad Ellens Indiana Wesleyan
Joshua Neideck Indiana Wesleyan
Noah Stratton Indiana Wesleyan
Michael Olson Indiana Wesleyan
Issac Sprague Friends
Jacob Clark Friends
Gabe Kuhn Friends
Issac Clark Friends
Levi Swenson York
Ian Meek York
Cameron Sorter York
Mason Held York
Alec DeVries Taylor
Shauntis Lewis Taylor
Daniel Gerber Taylor
Ben Byrd Taylor
Matthew MacGregor Aquinas (Mich.)
William Haran Aquinas
Grayson Harding Aquinas
Arik LaFave Aquinas
Alex Rodriguez Indiana Tech
Devonta Beckham Indiana Tech
Dillan Cerny Indiana Tech
Luke Runyan Indiana Tech
Zach Feldpausch Cornerstone
Nate Silvey Cornerstone
Kevin Vroegh Cornerstone
Joey DeBoer Cornerstone

March 1-3, 2018
