KANSAS City, Mo. -- The 2018 NAIA Men's Indoor Track & Field All-Americans have been announced. The award winners competed at the 38th annual NAIA National Championships held at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kan., from March 1 – 3. Honors were given to the top eight individuals from each event and all four runners in the top eight relays.
Wayland Baptist (Texas) won its seventh all-time naitonal team title. The Pioneers used five individual champions to help propel them past the four-time reigning champions Indiana Tech. The final was 88-80 for the first and second place finishers. Wayland Baptist finished with a total of 12 NAIA All-America honors winners.
Coach Brian Whitlock was named Coach of the Year as he led Wayland Baptist to capture the national title.
2018 NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field All-America Honors
|60 Meter Dash
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kejavon Moore
|Indiana Tech
|Thomas Morrell III
|Eastern Oregon
|Josh Parsons
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Devin Lewis-Allen
|Eastern Oregon
|Jerimy Strainge
|Kesier (Fla.)
|Dustin Zimmerly
|Eastern Oregon
|John Jones
|Central Christian (Kan.)
|Michael Slagowski
|Eastern Oregon
|Matt Lockridge
|Indiana Tech
|Tyler Gabriele
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Chadwayne Vidal
|Southern (La.)
|Steven Linton
|Olivet Nazarene
|Cadarius Harris
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Matt Meehan
|Olivet Nazarene
|Kevin Hallmon
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Wesley Meyer
|Olivet Nazarene
|John Prinicpato
|St. Francis
|200 Meter Dash
|Brandon Ruffin
|St. Francis
|Quintaveon Poole
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Misael Tobias
|St. Francis
|Kejavon Moore
|Indiana Tech
|Brian Blaylock
|St. Francis
|Kevin Hallmon
|Lindsey Wilson
|Joey DeBoer
|Cornerstone
|Jerimy Strainge
|Keiser
|Kevin Vroegh
|Cornerstone
|Demarius Smith
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Nate Silvey
|Cornerstone
|Devonte Fletcher
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Colin De Young
|Cornerstone
|Brandon Smiley
|Indiana Tech
|Eric Vasquez
|St. Mary
|Alfred Thomas
|Central Christian
|Zarrion Hill
|St. Mary
|Tegan Michael
|St. Mary
|400 Meter Dash
|Philip Lagemann
|St. Mary
|Quintaveon Poole
|Wayland Baptist
|Lucas Huelvan
|Cumberlands
|Edens Thermidor
|Keiser
|Hunter Miniard
|Cumberlands
|Demetrius Turner
|Wayland Baptist
|Benjamin Call
|Cumberlands
|Devonte Fletcher
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Nicolas Grandperrin
|Cumberlands
|Paul Paul
|Mount Marty (S.D.)
|Tyler Lawson
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Sonwabiso Skhosana
|Wayland Baptist
|Alex Fritz
|Columbia
|Devan Sawyer
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Travis Line
|Columbia
|Carter Prince
|York (Neb.)
|Malik Holman
|Columbia
|Peter Hollinger
|Northwestern
|600 Meter Run
|Levi De Brink
|Northwestern
|Tre Hinds
|Wayland Baptist
|Hans Epp
|Northwestern
|Mason Held
|York
|Tim Rose
|Northwestern
|Keiontae Williamson
|Wayland Baptist
|Joey Gonzalez
|Wayland Baptist
|High Jump
|Acdane Campbell
|Southern
|Tyler Blakely
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|Alan Varela
|Doane (Neb.)
|Qua Stocks
|Keiser
|John Principato
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Brandon Ruffin
|St. Francis
|Aaron Lemon
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Hill Dakari
|Webber International
|Kaleb Clark
|William Carey
|800 Meter Run
|Tristen Elmore
|William Penn (Iowa)
|Issac Clark
|Friends (Kan.)
|Jonah Lester
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Brent Rodden
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Kadan Branam
|Indiana Tech
|Ricky Garcia
|Oregon Tech
|Thomas Morrell III
|Eastern Oregon
|Pole Vault
|Jacob Green
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Curtis Bell
|Aquinas
|Sean Trainor
|Webber International (Fla.)
|Justin Mckenzie
|Indiana Tech
|Joshua Neideck
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Devonte Johnson
|Siena Heights
|Presley Martin
|Marian (Ind.)
|Bill Williamson
|Indiana Tech
|Jonathan DeHaan
|Taylor
|1000 Meter Run
|Isaiah Brown
|Midland (Neb.)
|Luke Runyan
|Indiana Tech
|John Rhea
|Aquinas
|Malik Holman
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Jordan Downs
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Jacob Clark
|Friends
|Jason Kenny
|Morningside
|Long Jump
|Josh Pestka
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Jordan Downs
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Dustin Zimmerly
|Eastern Oregon
|Caleb Cowling
|Hastings
|Rane Nichols
|St. Ambrose
|Goabaone Mosheleketi
|Lindsey Wilson
|Ty Hansen
|Midland (Neb.)
|Alfredo Smith
|Indiana Tech
|Thomas Jackson
|Bethel (Ind.)
|1 Mile Run
|Jordan Partee
|Indiana Tech
|Mackenzie Wahpepah-Harris
|Oklahoma City
|Leon Boyd
|Wayland Baptist
|Michael Slagowski
|Eastern Oregon
|Issac Zitterkopf
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|Brian Blaylock
|St. Francis
|Tim Rose
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Triple Jump
|Seth Farmer
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|Donte Irving
|Wayland Baptist
|Chance Hyatt
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Leon Boyd
|Wayland Baptist
|Issac Petsch
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Goabaone Mosheleketi
|Lindsey Wilson
|Nicolas Grandperrin
|Cumberlands
|Akwasi Aikins
|St. Francis
|Jeremi Barnes
|Avila (Mo.)
|3000 Meter Run
|Shingai Kusena
|Doane
|Nathan Baker
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|Malik Johnson
|Central Christian
|Geoffrey Kipchumba
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Jryi Davis
|Point Park (Pa.)
|Lucas Huelvan
|Cumberlands
|Philip Lageman
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|Shot Put
|Jacob Nkamasiai
|Keiser
|Alex Wellington
|Hastings
|Kobie Lane
|SUNY-Dehli (N.Y.)
|Zach Brittain
|Doane
|Roger Malonda
|Calumet-St. Joseph (Ind.)
|Malik Stuart
|Indiana Tech
|Dylan Keegan
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|Bryce Vollrath
|Olivet Nazarene
|Tyson Jenkins
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|5000 Meter Run
|Brennan Coil
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Geoffrey Kipchumba
|William Carey
|Mitchell Soviak
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|Jacob Nkamasiai
|Kesier
|Melvin Flax
|Southwest (N.M.)
|Caleb Drake
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Brian Masayesva
|Bacone (Okla.)
|Weight Throw
|Tony Weber
|St. Mary
|Erik Escobedo
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Max McNeill
|Oklahoma City
|Alex Wellington
|Hastings
|Jack Evans
|Soka (Calif.)
|Nathan Houser
|Midland
|Tony Floyd
|Madonna (Mich.)
|James Plummer
|Grand View
|Grant Wickham
|Hastings
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Jacob Compagner
|Siena Heights
|Chris Grinley
|Keiser
|Jacob Cornelio
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Jonathan Flight
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Andrew Franklin
|Olivet Nazarene
|Coby Bailey
|Indiana Tech
|Caleb Anthony
|Taylor (Ind.)
|Heptathlon
|Gino Toscano
|William Carey
|Winston Lawson
|Vanguard
|Jordan Thompson
|Allen (S.C.)
|Pieter Top
|Westmont
|Reece Jackson
|Morningside
|Seth Gretz
|Oregon Tech
|Winston Lawson
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Anthony Cota
|Westmont
|Calvin Korver
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|4x400 Meter Relay
|Cleet Wrzesinski
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Barthelemy Peter
|Indiana Tech
|Arthur Prevost
|Keiser
|Brandon Smiley
|Indiana Tech
|Xavier Williams
|Indiana Tech
|3000 Meter Race Walk
|Kejavon Moore
|Indiana Tech
|Anthony Peters
|St. Ambrose
|Quintaveon Poole
|Wayland Baptist
|Luke Jobson
|West Virginia Tech
|Demetrius Turner
|Wayland Baptist
|Anthony Gruttagauro
|West Virginia Tech
|Sonwabiso Skhosana
|Wayland Baptist
|Emilio Mancha
|St. Ambrose
|Tre Hinds
|Wayland Baptist
|Sam Elmi
|Cornerstone
|Alfred Thomas
|Central Christian
|Jessica Watson
|Baker (Kan.)
|Alan Leyva
|Central Christian
|Jacob Benson
|Cornerstone
|Carlos Vela
|Central Christian
|Jason Rabie
|Cornerstone
|Derek White
|Central Christian
|Danielle Richards
|Southern
|Brian Smith
|Southern
|Acdane Campbell
|Southern
|Jamar McNaughton
|Southern
|Tom Hanke
|Montreat (N.C.)
|Marcus Medina-Artis
|Montreat
|Jared Henderson
|Montreat
|Ahmad Perryman
|Montreat
|Joseph VandePol
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Max Whittredge
|Spring Arbor
|Jeremy Goodson
|Spring Arbor
|Austin Hickerson
|Spring Arbor
|Issax Zitterkopf
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|Kyren Martin
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|Joshua Haskin
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|Devan Sawyerr
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|Edens Thermidor
|Keiser
|Jermiy Strainge
|Keiser
|Trevor Nelson
|Keiser
|Chris Grinley
|Keiser
|4x800 Meter Relay
|Brian Gonzalez
|Wayland Baptist
|Joey Gonzalez
|Wayland Baptist
|Keiontae Williamson
|Wayland Baptist
|Tre Hinds
|Wayland Baptist
|Chad Ellens
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Joshua Neideck
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Noah Stratton
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Michael Olson
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Issac Sprague
|Friends
|Jacob Clark
|Friends
|Gabe Kuhn
|Friends
|Issac Clark
|Friends
|Levi Swenson
|York
|Ian Meek
|York
|Cameron Sorter
|York
|Mason Held
|York
|Alec DeVries
|Taylor
|Shauntis Lewis
|Taylor
|Daniel Gerber
|Taylor
|Ben Byrd
|Taylor
|Matthew MacGregor
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|William Haran
|Aquinas
|Grayson Harding
|Aquinas
|Arik LaFave
|Aquinas
|Alex Rodriguez
|Indiana Tech
|Devonta Beckham
|Indiana Tech
|Dillan Cerny
|Indiana Tech
|Luke Runyan
|Indiana Tech
|Zach Feldpausch
|Cornerstone
|Nate Silvey
|Cornerstone
|Kevin Vroegh
|Cornerstone
|Joey DeBoer
|Cornerstone