KANSAS City, Mo. -- The 2018 NAIA Men's Indoor Track & Field All-Americans have been announced. The award winners competed at the 38th annual NAIA National Championships held at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kan., from March 1 – 3. Honors were given to the top eight individuals from each event and all four runners in the top eight relays.

Wayland Baptist (Texas) won its seventh all-time naitonal team title. The Pioneers used five individual champions to help propel them past the four-time reigning champions Indiana Tech. The final was 88-80 for the first and second place finishers. Wayland Baptist finished with a total of 12 NAIA All-America honors winners.

Coach Brian Whitlock was named Coach of the Year as he led Wayland Baptist to capture the national title.

2018 NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field All-America Honors