KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight edition, Faulkner (Ala.) claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles garnered 14-of-18 first-place votes and 495 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)
• Led by one of the NAIA’s top pitching staff, the Faulkner rests in the No. 1 spot for the 15th time in program history.
• The Eagles are 28-2 on the season with their only losses coming to No. 14 Mobile (Ala.) – one of which was a 5-4 extra innings defeat. Faulkner has won six-straight entering Tuesday.
• The Eagles return to action Friday with the first of a three-game series against Blue Mountain (Miss.).
• No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett claimed the other four first-place votes.
• Three new teams joined the Top 25 this edition – No. 20 Lyon (Ark.), No. 22 Madonna (Mich.) and No. 25 Cumberland (Tenn.). Lyon snaps the longest drought among the trio, as the Scots last mention came on June 5, 2013.
• No. 5 Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (15), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).
• The Southern States Athletic Conference and the Sooner Athletic Conference both have four teams represented in the poll, which is the most among sponsoring conferences.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (March 20, 2018)
|RANK
|PRVS*
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Faulkner (Ala.) (14)
|28-2
|495
|2
|2
|Georgia Gwinnett (4)
|23-4
|485
|3
|3
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|34-2
|466
|4
|5
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|24-3
|441
|5
|6
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|20-5
|426
|6
|7
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|29-6
|417
|7
|9
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|26-3
|406
|8
|10
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|20-3
|390
|9
|11
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|23-4
|363
|10
|4
|Oklahoma City
|20-5
|351
|11
|8
|William Carey (Miss.)
|19-8
|335
|12
|16
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|23-1
|327
|13
|13
|Keiser (Fla.)
|22-6
|308
|14
|14
|Mobile (Ala.)
|22-8
|283
|15
|15
|Middle Georgia State
|23-9
|250
|16
|22
|Point Park (Pa.)
|18-1
|244
|17
|17
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|20-9-1
|241
|18
|18
|Texas Wesleyan
|18-7
|225
|19
|19
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|16-8
|201
|20
|RV
|Lyon (Ark.)
|18-7
|178
|21
|21
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|20-6
|146
|22
|RV
|Madonna (Mich.)
|21-6
|139
|23
|12
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|18-9
|124
|24
|25
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|18-5
|119
|25
|RV
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|18-8
|109
Dropped from the Top 25 Poll: William Woods (Mo.) (No. 20); Reinhardt (Ga.) (No. 23); Vanguard (Calif.) (No. 24).
Others receiving votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 83; William Woods (Mo.) 74; Taylor (Ind.) 64; Vanguard (Calif.) 39; Cumberlands (Ky.) 36; Tennessee Wesleyan 29; IU Southeast (Ind.) 27; Friends (Kan.) 21; Florida Memorial 14; University of Northwestern Ohio 12; Westmont (Calif.) 8; Corban (Ore.) 6; Columbia (Mo.) 5; Blue Mountain (Miss.) 5; Webber International (Fla.) 3.
*Ranking from 2018 Poll No. 1 (March 6, 2018)