KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight edition, Faulkner (Ala.) claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles garnered 14-of-18 first-place votes and 495 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)

• Led by one of the NAIA’s top pitching staff, the Faulkner rests in the No. 1 spot for the 15th time in program history.

• The Eagles are 28-2 on the season with their only losses coming to No. 14 Mobile (Ala.) – one of which was a 5-4 extra innings defeat. Faulkner has won six-straight entering Tuesday.

• The Eagles return to action Friday with the first of a three-game series against Blue Mountain (Miss.).

• No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett claimed the other four first-place votes.

• Three new teams joined the Top 25 this edition – No. 20 Lyon (Ark.), No. 22 Madonna (Mich.) and No. 25 Cumberland (Tenn.). Lyon snaps the longest drought among the trio, as the Scots last mention came on June 5, 2013.

• No. 5 Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (15), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).

• The Southern States Athletic Conference and the Sooner Athletic Conference both have four teams represented in the poll, which is the most among sponsoring conferences.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (March 20, 2018)

RANK PRVS* SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Faulkner (Ala.) (14) 28-2 495 2 2 Georgia Gwinnett (4) 23-4 485 3 3 Southeastern (Fla.) 34-2 466 4 5 Oklahoma Wesleyan 24-3 441 5 6 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 20-5 426 6 7 William Jessup (Calif.) 29-6 417 7 9 St. Thomas (Fla.) 26-3 406 8 10 Science & Arts (Okla.) 20-3 390 9 11 Bryan (Tenn.) 23-4 363 10 4 Oklahoma City 20-5 351 11 8 William Carey (Miss.) 19-8 335 12 16 Jamestown (N.D.) 23-1 327 13 13 Keiser (Fla.) 22-6 308 14 14 Mobile (Ala.) 22-8 283 15 15 Middle Georgia State 23-9 250 16 22 Point Park (Pa.) 18-1 244 17 17 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 20-9-1 241 18 18 Texas Wesleyan 18-7 225 19 19 Campbellsville (Ky.) 16-8 201 20 RV Lyon (Ark.) 18-7 178 21 21 Texas A&M-Texarkana 20-6 146 22 RV Madonna (Mich.) 21-6 139 23 12 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 18-9 124 24 25 Central Methodist (Mo.) 18-5 119 25 RV Cumberland (Tenn.) 18-8 109



Dropped from the Top 25 Poll: William Woods (Mo.) (No. 20); Reinhardt (Ga.) (No. 23); Vanguard (Calif.) (No. 24).



Others receiving votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 83; William Woods (Mo.) 74; Taylor (Ind.) 64; Vanguard (Calif.) 39; Cumberlands (Ky.) 36; Tennessee Wesleyan 29; IU Southeast (Ind.) 27; Friends (Kan.) 21; Florida Memorial 14; University of Northwestern Ohio 12; Westmont (Calif.) 8; Corban (Ore.) 6; Columbia (Mo.) 5; Blue Mountain (Miss.) 5; Webber International (Fla.) 3.



*Ranking from 2018 Poll No. 1 (March 6, 2018)