By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time in the 2018 season, Missouri Baptist holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights:

-Missouri Baptist takes the No. 1 rank for the first time this season with a 17-1 overall record. The Spartans only loss was to Grand View (Iowa).

-No new teams joined the poll this week.

-Only three teams are ranked the same spot this week as they were last week: No. 3 Briar Cliff (Iowa), No. 6 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.), and No. 7 Park (Mo.)

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

-Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete rating calendar, click here.

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Missouri Baptist [9] 17-1 106 2 1 Grand View (Iowa) [1] 14-4 94 3 3 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 12-2 90 4 5 Ottawa (Kan.) 17-5 79 5 8 Lourdes (Ohio) 18-5 78 6 6 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 17-4 65 7 7 Park (Mo.) 11-7 55 7 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 19-6 55 9 10 Robert Morris (Ill.) 20-8 41 10 4 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 16-9 23

Others receiving votes: UC Merced (Calif.) 21, Warner (Fla.) 15, Hope International (Calif.) 12, Clarke (Iowa) 8