By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017-18 Division I Men’s Basketball All-America Teams on Thursday. Ryan Imhoff of Carroll (Mont.) was named the 2018 NABC-NAIA National Player of the Year. Imhoff (pictured) becomes the first Saint to earn this distinction and first in the Frontier Conference since former member Westminster’s (Utah) Geoff Payne was tabbed in 2009.

All of the selections are made by the All-America Committee and comprises a First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention Team. There are 10 members on each of the first three All-America teams.

Imhoff, a native of Napa, Calif., ranked 15th in the NAIA in scoring (19.8) to go along with a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 2.4 steals per game and 1.0 blocks per game. In national rankings, he was fourth in steals average, fifth in free throw percentage (.888) and 27th in field goal percentage (.532). The 2017-18 Frontier Conference Player of the Year led his team to a second-round trip to the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship. He notched at least 10 points in 33 of his 34 games on the year, including a season-best 34 in the win against Montana State-Northern on Dec. 2, 2017. The senior guard finished his career with 1,953 career points (15.6 ppg), 769 total rebounds (6.2 rpg), 338 assists (2.7 apg), 207 steals (1.7 spg) and 124 blocks (1.0 bpg).



Seven individuals were repeat All-American’s from a year ago. Imhoff (2017 Third Team All-American) and Dom Robinson of Montana Western (2017 Second Team All-American) were the only performers, who repeated from last year that were recognized on the 2018 First Team.

Following the conclusion of the national championship title game on Tuesday, Craig Doty of Graceland (Iowa) was named the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Coach of the Year. Doty led the Yellowjackets to their first-ever national title as they concluded their first-ever tournament appearance. Graceland’s LT Davis was the only player to earn 2018 All-America status for the national champs as he was mentioned on the NAIA Second Team.

Prior to the national championship, The Master’s (Calif.) head coach Kelvin Starr won the 2017-18 NABC-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year honor.



2017-18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball All-American’s (listed alphabetically)

1st Team Name School Year Position Hometown Ryan Imhoff *% Carroll (Mont.) G Sr. Napa, Calif. Bryan Egejuru Central Methodist (Mo.) G Sr. Lawrenceville, Ga. Shadell Millinghaus Georgetown (Ky.) G Sr. Brooklyn, N.Y. Jordin Williams LSU Alexandria (La.) G Sr. Baton Rouge, La. Stevie Clark LSU Shreveport (La.) G Sr. Okla. City, Okla. Dom Robinson & Montana Western G Sr. Tacoma, Wash. Branden Jenkins Texas Wesleyan G Sr. Chicago, Ill. Lawrence Russell The Master's (Calif.) G Sr. Port Townsend, Wash. Troy Salvant William Carey (Miss.) G Sr. Marrero, La. Terrell Thompson William Penn (Iowa) G Sr. Indianapolis, Ind. * 2017-18 NAIA Player of the Year 2nd Team Jackson Dubinski % Columbia (Mo.) G Sr. Columbia, Mo. Carnilious Simmons & Dalton State (Ga.) F Sr. Atlanta, Ga. Quinton Jackson Dillard (La.) G Sr. Cambridge, Md. LT Davis Graceland (Iowa) G Sr. Rockford, Ill. Bryan Wallace Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) G Sr. Lexington, Ky. Brandon Moss & LSU Alexandria (La.) F Sr. Bessemer, Ala. Zaccheus Darko-Kelly Montana Western G So. Great Falls, Mont. Ridell Camidge Oklahoma City F Sr. Wilmington, N.C. Quantice Hunter Peru State (Neb.) G Sr. Chicago, Ill. Darrion Leslie & Pikeville (Ky.) F Sr. Huntsville, Ala. 3rd Team Reed Dungan Dalton State (Ga.) G Sr. Powder Springs, Ga. Liam Hunt ^ Hope International (Calif.) C Sr. Geraldton, Australia Undra Mitchem Life (Ga.) G Sr. Leesburg, Fla. Martavian Payne Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) G Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Jamal Ray LSU Shreveport (La.) F Sr. Texarkana, Texas Courtney Julien Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) G Jr. Gonzales, La. Ryan Harris Texas Wesleyan G Sr. Randolph, N.J. Tim Soares The Master's (Calif.) F So. Deming, Wash. Olisa Nwachie Westmont (Calif.) F Jr. Gardena, Calif. Dominique Shaw William Penn (Iowa) G Sr. Lufkin, Texas ^ 2017 1st Team AA & 2017 2nd Team AA % 2017 3rd Team AA