KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017-18 Division I Women’s Basketball All-America Teams on Thursday. Dajonee Hale of Central Methodist (Mo.) was named the 2018 NAIA National Player of the Year.
Hale was a key player in helping her team to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. The Eagles were eliminated from the tournament by 2018 national champion Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.). In that
Following the conclusion of the national championship title game on Tuesday, Dale Neal of Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) was named the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Coach Neal has been the head coach of the Lions for 24 years and they have made 22 championship tournament appearance (including 2018). The 2018 season saw Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) claim their first title in only their second appearance in the championship game.
All of the selections are made by the All-America Committee and comprises a First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention Team. There are 10 members on each of the first three All-America teams.
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown/State
|DaJonee Hale *
|Central Methodist University, MO
|Guard
|SR
|Anchorage, Alaska
|Kim Mallory
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|Nettleton, Miss.
|Brianna King
|Montana Western - MT
|PG
|JR
|Spokane, WA
|Lauren McCoy
|Westmont College, CA
|F
|SR
|Arcata, CA
|Kayla Styles
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Louisville, Ky.
|Ashton Lovely
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|G
|JR
|Jamestown, Ohio
|Madison Ridout
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|G
|SR
|Jackson, Ohio
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|G
|SR
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Daniela Galindo
|Oklahoma City University, OK
|G
|SR
|Shattuck, OK
|Zoie Miller
|Loyola (La.)
|G
|SR
|Frisco, Texas
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown/State
|Morgan Brandt
|Columbia (Mo.)
|G
|JR
|Loose Creek, Mo.
|Sandrea Sylman
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|G
|JR
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|Stephanie McDonagh
|University of Providence - MT
|G
|SR
|Kalama, Wash.
|Hannah Dean
|Carroll College - MT
|C
|JR
|Gardiner, MT
|Courtney Christmas
|Arizona Christian, AZ
|G
|JR
|Peoria, AZ
|Amber Alexander
|Vanguard University, CA
|F
|SR
|Paragould, AR
|Vashti Nwagbaraocha
|William Penn University, IA
|F
|JR
|Milwaukee, WI
|Kristen Murphy
|Benedictine, KS
|F
|SR
|Olathe, KS
|Christina Devers
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|G
|SR
|Bixby, Okla.
|Baily Cameron
|John Brown University,
|JR
|Siloam Springs, AR
|Third Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown/State
|Alison Webb
|Lindenwood-Belleville
|F
|SR
|Goreville, Ill.
|Jordan Alford
|Columbia (Mo.)
|G
|SO
|Thayer, Mo.
|Mikayla Jones
|Rocky Mountain College - MT
|PG
|SR
|Lynwood, WA
|Emma Forel
|Hope International, CA
|C
|FR
|Lyon, France
|Tristin Wicks
|MidAmerica Nazarene, KS
|C
|SR
|Marysville, KS
|Bailey Cummins
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|G
|SO
|Brooksville, Ky.
|Cheyenne Madden
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|London, Ky.
|Madison Clements
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|G
|SR
|Clementsville, Tenn.
|Dierra Ely
|University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, OK
|F
|SR
|Arlington, TX
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Peoria, Ill.
|Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown/State
|Madison Riley
|Lyon (Ark.)
|G
|SO
|Judsonia, Ark.
|Liz Henderson
|Lyon (Ark.)
|G
|SO
|Newark, Ark.
|Brianna Mueller
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|G
|SO
|Jackson, Mo.
|Shay Potter
|Montana Tech - MT
|C
|SO
|Murray, UT
|Parker Esray
|University of Providence - MT
|C
|FR
|Kiama, WA
|Bailey Pasta
|Carroll College - MT
|PG
|JR
|Nampa, ID
|Hailey Turner
|Lewis-Clark State College - ID
|F
|JR
|Richland, WA
|Michaela Dowdy
|Carroll College - MT
|C
|SR
|Helena, MT
|Makayla Enders
|Arizona Christian, AZ
|F
|JR
|Peoria, AZ
|Morgan Haskin
|Westmont College, CA
|C
|SO
|West Linn, OR
|Victoria Chea
|Vanguard University, CA
|G
|SO
|Murrieta, CA
|Celina Pagan
|Menlo College, CA
|G
|SR
|Honolulu, HI
|Hannah Forrar
|The Master's, CA
|G
|SO
|Damascus, OR
|Alexia McDonald
|Dillard University
|F
|SR
|Petal, MS
|Terralyn Dominick
|Philander Smith College, Arkansas
|G
|JR
|Little Rock, Arkansas
|Alyssa Washington
|Dillard University, Louisiana
|G
|JR
|Austin, Texas
|Raven Bunn
|Avila University, MO
|F
|SR
|Independence, MO
|Alisha Washington
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|G
|JR
|Dallas, TX
|Sydnee Garrett
|Evangel, MO
|F
|JR
|Stockton, MO
|Caitlin Modesett
|Baker, KS
|G
|JR
|Friendswood, TX
|Makenna Haase
|Clarke, IA
|C
|FR
|Appleton, WI
|Jamie Castle
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|G
|SR
|Salyersville, Ky.
|Kennesha Nichols
|Life (Ga.)
|Smyrna, Tenn.
|Hannah Miller
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|G
|JR
|Coal Grove, Ohio
|Jordan Doram
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|F
|JR
|Georgetown, KY
|Alexis Collins
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|G
|SR
|Jackson, Miss.
|Sheridan Hopkins
|St. Thomas (Texas)
|G
|SO
|Galveston, Texas
|Alexis Shannon
|Mid-America Christian University, OK
|F
|SO
|Noblesville, IN
|Maci
|Wayland Baptist University, TX
|G
|JR
|Canadian, TX
|Eliora Johnson
|Southwestern Christian University, OK
|F
|SR
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Brooke Irwin
|Oklahoma City University, OK
|C
|SR
|Mustang, OK
|Lexi Rich
|Southwestern Assemblies of God University, TX
|G
|SO
|San Antonio, TX
|Vivian Holcomb
|University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, OK
|F
|JR
|Indianapolis, IN
|Brooklyn Blanchard
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|G
|SO
|Smyma, Tenn.
|Di'Mond Jackson
|Loyola (La.)
|G
|SR
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Shamon Pearson
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|G
|SR
|Ridgely, Tenn.
|Hailee Farstveet
|Rocky Mountain College - MT
|G
|SR
|Beach, ND
*Player of the Year