Central Methodist_Hale

2017-18 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball All-Americans Announced

DaJonee Hale of Central Methodist (Mo.) named 2017-18 NAIA Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017-18 Division I Women’s Basketball All-America Teams on Thursday. Dajonee Hale of Central Methodist (Mo.) was named the 2018 NAIA National Player of the Year.

Hale was a key player in helping her team to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. The Eagles were eliminated from the tournament by 2018 national champion Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.). In that game Hale set a season high of 29 field goal attempts.

Following the conclusion of the national championship title game on Tuesday, Dale Neal of Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) was named the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Coach Neal has been the head coach of the Lions for 24 years and they have made 22 championship tournament appearance (including 2018). The 2018 season saw Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) claim their first title in only their second appearance in the championship game.

All of the selections are made by the All-America Committee and comprises a First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention Team. There are 10 members on each of the first three All-America teams.

First Team
Name School Position Class Hometown/State
DaJonee Hale * Central Methodist University, MO Guard SR Anchorage, Alaska
Kim Mallory Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) F SR Nettleton, Miss.
Brianna King Montana Western - MT PG JR Spokane, WA
Lauren McCoy Westmont College, CA F SR Arcata, CA
Kayla Styles Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) F SR Louisville, Ky.
Ashton Lovely Shawnee State (Ohio) G JR Jamestown, Ohio
Madison Ridout Shawnee State (Ohio) G SR Jackson, Ohio
Quintianna LeShore Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) G SR Indianapolis, Ind.
Daniela Galindo Oklahoma City University, OK G SR Shattuck, OK
Zoie Miller Loyola (La.) G SR Frisco, Texas
Second Team
Name School Position Class Hometown/State
Morgan Brandt Columbia (Mo.) G JR Loose Creek, Mo.
Sandrea Sylman Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) G JR Chattanooga, Tenn.
Stephanie McDonagh University of Providence - MT G SR Kalama, Wash.
Hannah Dean Carroll College - MT C JR Gardiner, MT
Courtney Christmas Arizona Christian, AZ G JR Peoria, AZ
Amber Alexander Vanguard University, CA F SR Paragould, AR
Vashti Nwagbaraocha William Penn University, IA F JR Milwaukee, WI
Kristen Murphy Benedictine, KS F SR Olathe, KS
Christina Devers LSU Shreveport (La.) G SR Bixby, Okla.
Baily Cameron John Brown University, AR F JR Siloam Springs, AR
Third Team
Name School Position Class Hometown/State
Alison Webb Lindenwood-Belleville F SR Goreville, Ill.
Jordan Alford Columbia (Mo.) G SO Thayer, Mo.
Mikayla Jones Rocky Mountain College - MT PG SR Lynwood, WA
Emma Forel Hope International, CA C FR Lyon, France
Tristin Wicks MidAmerica Nazarene, KS C SR Marysville, KS
Bailey Cummins Shawnee State (Ohio) G SO Brooksville, Ky.
Cheyenne Madden Cumberlands (Ky.) F SR London, Ky.
Madison Clements Campbellsville (Ky.) G SR Clementsville, Tenn.
Dierra Ely University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, OK F SR Arlington, TX
Jemia Carpenter Martin Methodist (Tenn.) F SR Peoria, Ill.
Honorable Mention
Name School Position Class Hometown/State
Madison Riley Lyon (Ark.) G SO Judsonia, Ark.
Liz Henderson Lyon (Ark.) G SO Newark, Ark.
Brianna Mueller Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) G SO Jackson, Mo.
Shay Potter Montana Tech - MT C SO Murray, UT
Parker Esray University of Providence - MT C FR Kiama, WA
Bailey Pasta Carroll College - MT PG JR Nampa, ID
Hailey Turner Lewis-Clark State College - ID F JR Richland, WA
Michaela Dowdy Carroll College - MT C SR Helena, MT
Makayla Enders Arizona Christian, AZ F JR Peoria, AZ
Morgan Haskin Westmont College, CA C SO West Linn, OR
Victoria Chea Vanguard University, CA G SO Murrieta, CA
Celina Pagan Menlo College, CA G SR Honolulu, HI
Hannah Forrar The Master's, CA G SO Damascus, OR
Alexia McDonald Dillard University F SR Petal, MS
Terralyn Dominick Philander Smith College, Arkansas G JR Little Rock, Arkansas
Alyssa Washington Dillard University, Louisiana G JR Austin, Texas
Raven Bunn Avila University, MO F SR Independence, MO
Alisha Washington MidAmerica Nazarene G JR Dallas, TX
Sydnee Garrett Evangel, MO F JR Stockton, MO
Caitlin Modesett Baker, KS G JR Friendswood, TX
Makenna Haase Clarke, IA C FR Appleton, WI
Jamie Castle Pikeville (Ky.) G SR Salyersville, Ky.
Kennesha Nichols Life (Ga.) F SR Smyrna, Tenn.
Hannah Miller Shawnee State (Ohio) G JR Coal Grove, Ohio
Jordan Doram Campbellsville (Ky.) F JR Georgetown, KY
Alexis Collins LSU Shreveport (La.) G SR Jackson, Miss.
Sheridan Hopkins St. Thomas (Texas) G SO Galveston, Texas
Alexis Shannon Mid-America Christian University, OK F SO Noblesville, IN
Maci Merket Wayland Baptist University, TX G JR Canadian, TX
Eliora Johnson Southwestern Christian University, OK F SR Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Brooke Irwin Oklahoma City University, OK C SR Mustang, OK
Lexi Rich Southwestern Assemblies of God University, TX G SO San Antonio, TX
Vivian Holcomb University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, OK F JR Indianapolis, IN
Brooklyn Blanchard Martin Methodist (Tenn.) G SO Smyma, Tenn.
Di'Mond Jackson Loyola (La.) G SR Baton Rouge, La.
Shamon Pearson Bethel (Tenn.) G SR Ridgely, Tenn.
Hailee Farstveet Rocky Mountain College - MT G SR Beach, ND

*Player of the Year

