By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth time in a row, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Bees captured 14 first-place votes and 465 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)
• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 15th time in program history
• At the Morehead State Citrus Challenge, the Bees placed 7th of 14 teams. SCAD Savannah is also home to four golfers in the Top 25
• SCAD Savannah returns to the course at the end of April for the Sun Conference Championships
• No new teams joined the Top 25 for the second-straight week
• Since 2006, No. 6 William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD Savannah hold the active record for consecutive Top 25 appearances with 72-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [14]
|465
|2
|2
|Dalton State (Ga.) [2]
|449
|3
|3
|British Columbia [1]
|442
|4
|4
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|422
|5
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|402
|6
|10
|William Woods (Mo.)
|388
|7
|6
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|377
|8
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|368
|9
|7
|William Carey (Miss.)
|348
|10
|11
|Keiser (Fla.)
|333
|11
|9
|Northwestern Ohio
|306
|11
|13
|Oklahoma City
|306
|13
|12
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|290
|14
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|254
|15
|19
|Victoria (B.C.)
|253
|16
|16
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|243
|17
|15
|Taylor (Ind.)
|242
|18
|20
|Loyola (La.)
|214
|19
|17
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|187
|20
|18
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|182
|21
|24
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|161
|22
|22
|William Penn (Iowa)
|157
|23
|21
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|148
|24
|23
|Brenau (Ga.)
|
116
|25
|25
|Bethel (Ind.)
|106
Others Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 89; Tennessee Wesleyan 64; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 53; Indiana Wesleyan 29; Morningside (Iowa) 23; Oregon Tech 17; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 9; Campbellsville (Ky.) 9; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 3