By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth time in a row, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Bees captured 14 first-place votes and 465 total points.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)



• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 15th time in program history

• At the Morehead State Citrus Challenge, the Bees placed 7th of 14 teams. SCAD Savannah is also home to four golfers in the Top 25

• SCAD Savannah returns to the course at the end of April for the Sun Conference Championships

• No new teams joined the Top 25 for the second-straight week

• Since 2006, No. 6 William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD Savannah hold the active record for consecutive Top 25 appearances with 72-straight polls.



Poll Methodology



• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [14] 465 2 2 Dalton State (Ga.) [2] 449 3 3 British Columbia [1] 442 4 4 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 422 5 5 Texas Wesleyan 402 6 10 William Woods (Mo.) 388 7 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 377 8 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 368 9 7 William Carey (Miss.) 348 10 11 Keiser (Fla.) 333 11 9 Northwestern Ohio 306 11 13 Oklahoma City 306 13 12 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 290 14 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 254 15 19 Victoria (B.C.) 253 16 16 Milligan (Tenn.) 243 17 15 Taylor (Ind.) 242 18 20 Loyola (La.) 214 19 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 187 20 18 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 182 21 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 161 22 22 William Penn (Iowa) 157 23 21 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 148 24 23 Brenau (Ga.) 116 25 25 Bethel (Ind.) 106

Others Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 89; Tennessee Wesleyan 64; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 53; Indiana Wesleyan 29; Morningside (Iowa) 23; Oregon Tech 17; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 9; Campbellsville (Ky.) 9; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 3