By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City remains on top for the second-consecutive week in the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Stars collected eighteen first-place votes and 498 total points.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)



• The Stars hold the No. 1 ranking for the 51st time in program history and fourth-time this season

• Oklahoma City has continued its dominance this past week by finishing 2nd of 17 teams at the Arkansas Tech Dave Falconer Classic and 1st of 18 teams at the Battle at Primm

• The Stars have five 1st-place finishes and three 2nd-place finishes this season

• William Penn (Iowa) is the only newcomer to the Top 25 this week. This is William Penn's first-time ever appearing in the Top 25 poll

• Oklahoma City owns an NAIA-best streak of 111-straight appearances in the Top 25



Poll Methodology



• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [18] 498 2 3 Texas Wesleyan 481 3 2 Dalton State (Ga.) 464 4 4 Coastal Georgia 453 5 5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 432 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 412 7 10 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 396 8 8 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 388 9 9 British Columbia 380 10 11 Northwestern Ohio 342 11 11 Victoria (B.C.) 333 12 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 328 13 13 Taylor (Ind.) 299 14 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 295 15 15 William Woods (Mo.) 268 16 17 Point (Ga.) 266 17 21 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 220 18 16 Corban (Ore.) 219 19 20 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 196 20 25 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 191 21 18 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 189 22 24 Thomas (Ga.) 167 23 22 Columbia (Mo.) 155 24 NR William Penn (Iowa) 95 25 23 The Master's (Calif.) 94

Dropped from the Top 25: William Carey (Miss.)



Others Receiving Votes: The Master’s (Calif.) 95; William Carey (Miss.) 94; Morningside (Iowa) 49; Arizona Christian 35; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 34; Faulkner (Ala.) 30; Bethany (Kan.) 25; Marymount California 18; Reinhardt (Ga.) 17; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 16; Indiana Wesleyan 14; Grand View (Iowa) 14; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 11; Oregon Tech 6; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 6; Sterling (Kan.) 6; Holy Cross (Ind.) 5; Jamestown (N.D.) 4