KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2018 Men's Swimming & Diving All-Americans. Honors were awarded to the top-eight finishers in each event and the swimmers of the top-eight finishing relay teams at the 62nd Annual NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving National Championships, held February 29 – March 3 at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

Eighty-six student-athletes earned All-America honors, led by national champion Keiser (Fla.) with 11 athletes.

Marcel Nagy of Keiser (Fla.), Martin Le Pays du Teilleul of Lindenwood-Belleville, Iran Cacalcante -Almeida of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Zoltan Monori of SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) who each earned eight All-American honors.

Name School Event Event Event Event Event Event Event Event Event Clay Bisher Asbury (Ky.) 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstroke Andrew Clifford College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Freestyle 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestyle Relay Cooper Salmen College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay Dylan Osborne College of Idaho 400 yd Freestyle Relay Jonathan Jennings College of Idaho 400 yd Freestyle Relay Matthew Kahlig College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay Thomas Sheridan College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd IM Alan Senn Cumberlands (Ky.) 1650 yd Freestyle Bryce Pierce Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay Carl Rogne Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay Chase Simmons Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay Daric Sundeen Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstorke David Groh Cumberlands (Ky.) 1 meter Diving 3 meter Diving Jacob Smith Cumberlands (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay Joel Westerlind Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd IM Joey Sedacca Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay Viktor Lyson Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestyle Relay Csaba Vekony Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd IM 400 yd IM Deion Alfajora Keiser (Fla.) 100 yd Breast Stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke Joel Hansson Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd IM 100 yd Breast stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke Justin Lewis Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd Freestyle 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Lukas Macek Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke Marcel Nagy Keiser (Fla.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 100 yd Backstroke 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Nick Oh Keiser (Fla.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 100 yd Backstroke Wyatt Engler Keiser (Fla.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 200 yd Freestyle 1650 yd Freestyle Andrei Stukov Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay N'Nhyn Fernander Keiser (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Noah Oh Keiser (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Gustav Lucas Life (Ga.) 200 yd Breast Stroke Badr Benassila Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay Carolus Josefina Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstorke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Martin Le Pays du Teilleul Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Niels Engeln Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 1650 yd Freestyle Paul Elaisa Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Santiago Baro Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 200 yd Backstroke Tim Schmalzreich Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Timo Billmann Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle 200 yd Butterfly Clemens Paetzold Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay Jonas Mueller Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay Jose Prado de Lima Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay Zac Patzer Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay Sam Vasquez Loyola (Ky.) 400 yd Freestyle Relay Jack Jackson Loyola (La.) 400 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Timothy Buisson Loyola (La.) 400 yd Medley Relay Trey James Loyola (La.) 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstroke 400 yd Freestyle Relay Warren Massimini Loyola (La.) 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Charles Bennett Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Backstorke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Daniil Kuzmin Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd IM 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Guilherme Magnoler Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Iran Cavalcante-Almeida Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Joshua Bouma Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 200 yd Freestyle Nate Peterson, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 200 yd Breast Stroke Seth Cripe Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 500 yd Freestyle 200 yd Freestyle 200 yd Butterfly Xavier Bordes Adell Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 500 yd Freestyle 1650 yd Freestyle Anton Arvidsson SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Brogan Bunner SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstorke Gergely Harsanyi SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd IM 200 yd Butterfly Gergo Zachar SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Backstorke 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Josh Smilie SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 1650 yd Freestyle Miles Kredicj SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Butterfly Nick Wargo SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 400 yd IM Ryan Sweat SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 100 yd Butterfly Tim Olbrich SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Zoltan Monori SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd IM 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Nathan Kuszynski St. Ambrose (Iowa) 500 yd Freestyle 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 1650 yd Freestyle Alex Haymond Thomas (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 200 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Freestyle 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Ethan Bainbridge Thomas (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Juan Robles Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Medley Relay Mitchell Graham Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke Perry Lindo Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Victor Dos Santos Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay Vinny Lijoi Thomas (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle Sah Ayric Thomas (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay Andrew Smith Union (Ky.) 200 yd Medley Relay Grant Davies Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke Henrique Saraceni Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast Stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke Iyas Shivji Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay Wiktor Perkowski Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly Manuel Laguna Gomes WVU Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 1650 yd Freestyle Manuel Serrano Laguna WVU Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Breast Stroke Felipe Ruiz WVU Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay Geoffroy Gauneau WVU Tech 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay Jesus Ballesteros Peral WVU Tech 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay Marcos de Paula Damaso WVU-Tech 1650 yd Freestyle Paulo Dias Ignacio Jr. WVU-Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Breast Stroke 100 yd Breast stroke Dan Kelly WVU-Tech 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay