stop
Default Header

Men's Swimming & Diving

stop
MSwim AA

2018 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving All-Americans Announced

86 athletes named All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2018 Men's Swimming & Diving All-Americans. Honors were awarded to the top-eight finishers in each event and the swimmers of the top-eight finishing relay teams at the 62nd Annual NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving National Championships, held February 29 – March 3 at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

Eighty-six student-athletes earned All-America honors, led by national champion Keiser (Fla.) with 11 athletes.

Marcel Nagy of Keiser (Fla.), Martin Le Pays du Teilleul of Lindenwood-Belleville, Iran Cacalcante-Almeida of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Zoltan Monori of SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) who each earned eight All-American honors.

2018 Men's Swimming & Diving All-Americans Announced

 

...
Name School Event Event Event Event Event Event Event Event Event
Clay Bisher Asbury (Ky.) 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstroke
Andrew Clifford College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Freestyle 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Cooper Salmen College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Dylan Osborne College of Idaho 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Jonathan Jennings College of Idaho 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Matthew Kahlig College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay
Thomas Sheridan College of Idaho 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd IM
Alan Senn Cumberlands (Ky.) 1650 yd Freestyle
Bryce Pierce Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Carl Rogne Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay
Chase Simmons Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Daric Sundeen Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstorke
David Groh Cumberlands (Ky.) 1 meter Diving 3 meter Diving
Jacob Smith Cumberlands (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay
Joel Westerlind Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd IM
Joey Sedacca Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Viktor Lyson Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Csaba Vekony Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd IM 400 yd IM
Deion Alfajora Keiser (Fla.) 100 yd Breast Stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke
Joel Hansson Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd IM 100 yd Breast stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke
Justin Lewis Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd Freestyle 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Lukas Macek Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke
Marcel Nagy Keiser (Fla.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 100 yd Backstroke 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Nick Oh Keiser (Fla.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 100 yd Backstroke
Wyatt Engler Keiser (Fla.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 200 yd Freestyle 1650 yd Freestyle
Andrei Stukov Keiser (Fla.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
N'Nhyn Fernander Keiser (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Noah Oh Keiser (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle
Gustav Lucas Life (Ga.) 200 yd Breast Stroke
Badr Benassila Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay
Carolus Josefina Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstorke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Martin Le Pays du Teilleul Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Niels Engeln Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 1650 yd Freestyle
Paul Elaisa Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Santiago Baro Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 200 yd Backstroke
Tim Schmalzreich Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Timo Billmann Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle 200 yd Butterfly
Clemens Paetzold Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay
Jonas Mueller Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay
Jose Prado de Lima Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay
Zac Patzer Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 400 yd Medley Relay
Sam Vasquez Loyola (Ky.) 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Jack Jackson Loyola (La.) 400 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Timothy Buisson Loyola (La.) 400 yd Medley Relay
Trey James Loyola (La.) 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstroke 400 yd Freestyle Relay
Warren Massimini Loyola (La.) 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Charles Bennett Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Backstorke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Daniil Kuzmin Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd IM 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Guilherme Magnoler Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Iran Cavalcante-Almeida Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Joshua Bouma Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 200 yd Freestyle
Nate Peterson, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 200 yd Breast Stroke
Seth Cripe Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 500 yd Freestyle 200 yd Freestyle 200 yd Butterfly
Xavier Bordes Adell Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 500 yd Freestyle 1650 yd Freestyle
Anton Arvidsson SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Brogan Bunner SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 100 yd Backstroke 200 yd Backstorke
Gergely Harsanyi SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd IM 400 yd IM 200 yd Butterfly
Gergo Zachar SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Backstorke 200 yd Butterfly 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Josh Smilie SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 1650 yd Freestyle
Miles Kredicj SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Butterfly
Nick Wargo SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 400 yd IM
Ryan Sweat SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 100 yd Butterfly
Tim Olbrich SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Zoltan Monori SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 400 yd IM 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Nathan Kuszynski St. Ambrose (Iowa) 500 yd Freestyle 50 yd Freestyle 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly 1650 yd Freestyle
Alex Haymond Thomas (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 200 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Freestyle 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Ethan Bainbridge Thomas (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Juan Robles Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Medley Relay
Mitchell Graham Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast stroke
Perry Lindo Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 50 yd Freestyle 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Freestyle 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Victor Dos Santos Thomas (Ga.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Freestlyle Relay
Vinny Lijoi Thomas (Ga.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle
Sah Ayric Thomas (Ky.) 800 yd Freestyle Relay
Andrew Smith Union (Ky.) 200 yd Medley Relay
Grant Davies Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Backstroke
Henrique Saraceni Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Breast Stroke 200 yd Breast Stroke
Iyas Shivji Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay
Wiktor Perkowski Union (Ky.) 200 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Medley Relay 100 yd Butterfly
Manuel Laguna Gomes WVU Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay 500 yd Freestyle 1650 yd Freestyle
Manuel Serrano Laguna WVU Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Breast Stroke
Felipe Ruiz WVU Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay
Geoffroy Gauneau WVU Tech 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay
Jesus Ballesteros Peral WVU Tech 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay
Marcos de Paula Damaso WVU-Tech 1650 yd Freestyle
Paulo Dias Ignacio Jr. WVU-Tech 800 yd Freestyle Relay 200 yd Breast Stroke 100 yd Breast stroke
Dan Kelly WVU-Tech 400 yd Medley Relay 200 yd Medley Relay
...

Championship Information

NAIA Swim & Dive Championship

62nd ANNUAL MEN'S
SWIMMING & DIVING
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 28 - March 3, 2018
Columbus Aquatic Center
Columbus, Georgia

Sports Rules - Swimming & Diving (M)