KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2018 Men's Swimming & Diving All-Americans. Honors were awarded to the top-eight finishers in each event and the swimmers of the top-eight finishing relay teams at the 62nd Annual NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving National Championships, held February 29 – March 3 at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.
Eighty-six student-athletes earned All-America honors, led by national champion Keiser (Fla.) with 11 athletes.
Marcel Nagy of Keiser (Fla.), Martin Le Pays du Teilleul of Lindenwood-Belleville
2018 Men's Swimming & Diving All-Americans Announced
|Name
|School
|Event
|Event
|Event
|Event
|Event
|Event
|Event
|Event
|Event
|Clay Bisher
|Asbury (Ky.)
|100 yd Backstroke
|200 yd Backstroke
|Andrew Clifford
|College of Idaho
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Butterfly
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Cooper Salmen
|College of Idaho
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Dylan Osborne
|College of Idaho
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Jonathan Jennings
|College of Idaho
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Matthew Kahlig
|College of Idaho
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|Thomas Sheridan
|College of Idaho
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd IM
|Alan Senn
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Bryce Pierce
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Carl Rogne
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|Chase Simmons
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Daric Sundeen
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Backstroke
|200 yd Backstorke
|David Groh
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|1 meter Diving
|3 meter Diving
|Jacob Smith
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|Joel Westerlind
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd IM
|Joey Sedacca
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Viktor Lyson
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Butterfly
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Csaba Vekony
|Keiser (Fla.)
|200 yd IM
|400 yd IM
|Deion Alfajora
|Keiser (Fla.)
|100 yd Breast Stroke
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|Joel Hansson
|Keiser (Fla.)
|200 yd IM
|100 yd Breast stroke
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|Justin Lewis
|Keiser (Fla.)
|200 yd Freestyle
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Lukas Macek
|Keiser (Fla.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd IM
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Breast stroke
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|Marcel Nagy
|Keiser (Fla.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Butterfly
|100 yd Backstroke
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Nick Oh
|Keiser (Fla.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|100 yd Backstroke
|Wyatt Engler
|Keiser (Fla.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|500 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Freestyle
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Andrei Stukov
|Keiser (Fla.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|50 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|N'Nhyn Fernander
|Keiser (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Noah Oh
|Keiser (Ky.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle
|Gustav Lucas
|Life (Ga.)
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|Badr Benassila
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|Carolus Josefina
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Backstroke
|200 yd Backstorke
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Martin Le Pays du Teilleul
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd IM
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Butterfly
|200 yd Butterfly
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Niels Engeln
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Paul Elaisa
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Breast stroke
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Santiago Baro
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|200 yd Backstroke
|Tim Schmalzreich
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Timo Billmann
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Butterfly
|Clemens Paetzold
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|Jonas Mueller
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|Jose Prado de Lima
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|Zac Patzer
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|Sam Vasquez
|Loyola (Ky.)
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Jack Jackson
|Loyola (La.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Timothy Buisson
|Loyola (La.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|Trey James
|Loyola (La.)
|200 yd IM
|400 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Backstroke
|200 yd Backstroke
|400 yd Freestyle Relay
|Warren Massimini
|Loyola (La.)
|50 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Medley Relay
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Charles Bennett
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Backstorke
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Daniil Kuzmin
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd IM
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|400 yd IM
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Guilherme Magnoler
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|50 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Breast stroke
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Iran Cavalcante-Almeida
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|50 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Butterfly
|200 yd Butterfly
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Joshua Bouma
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|500 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Freestyle
|Nate Peterson,
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|Seth Cripe
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|500 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Butterfly
|Xavier Bordes Adell
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|500 yd Freestyle
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Anton Arvidsson
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Breast stroke
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Brogan Bunner
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Butterfly
|100 yd Backstroke
|200 yd Backstorke
|Gergely Harsanyi
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd IM
|400 yd IM
|200 yd Butterfly
|Gergo Zachar
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Backstorke
|200 yd Butterfly
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Josh Smilie
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Miles Kredicj
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Butterfly
|Nick Wargo
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|500 yd Freestyle
|400 yd IM
|Ryan Sweat
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|100 yd Butterfly
|Tim Olbrich
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Zoltan Monori
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|50 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|400 yd IM
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Nathan Kuszynski
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|500 yd Freestyle
|50 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Butterfly
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Alex Haymond
|Thomas (Ga.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|50 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Freestyle
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Ethan Bainbridge
|Thomas (Ga.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Juan Robles
|Thomas (Ga.)
|200 yd Medley Relay
|Mitchell Graham
|Thomas (Ga.)
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Breast stroke
|Perry Lindo
|Thomas (Ga.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|50 yd Freestyle
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Freestyle
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Victor Dos Santos
|Thomas (Ga.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Freestlyle Relay
|Vinny Lijoi
|Thomas (Ga.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|500 yd Freestyle
|Sah Ayric
|Thomas (Ky.)
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|Andrew Smith
|Union (Ky.)
|200 yd Medley Relay
|Grant Davies
|Union (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Backstroke
|Henrique Saraceni
|Union (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Breast Stroke
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|Iyas Shivji
|Union (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|Wiktor Perkowski
|Union (Ky.)
|200 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|100 yd Butterfly
|Manuel Laguna Gomes
|WVU Tech
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|500 yd Freestyle
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Manuel Serrano Laguna
|WVU Tech
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|Felipe Ruiz
|WVU Tech
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|Geoffroy Gauneau
|WVU Tech
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|Jesus Ballesteros Peral
|WVU Tech
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay
|Marcos de Paula Damaso
|WVU-Tech
|1650 yd Freestyle
|Paulo Dias Ignacio Jr.
|WVU-Tech
|800 yd Freestyle Relay
|200 yd Breast Stroke
|100 yd Breast stroke
|Dan Kelly
|WVU-Tech
|400 yd Medley Relay
|200 yd Medley Relay