KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Women's Swimming & Diving All-Americans. Honors were awarded to the top-eight finishers in each event and the swimmers of the top-eight finishing relay teams at the 38th Annual NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving National Championships, held March 1 – 4 at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

Eighty-eight student-athletes earned All-America honors, led by national champion SCAD Savannah (Ga.) with 13 athletes. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Loyola (La.) followed with nine athletes each.

Julie Henninger of SCAD Savannah, Andrea Vega of Olivet Nazarene and Mendy De Rooi of Cumberlands (Ky.) earned an NAIA-best eight All-American honors, followed by Christina Klouda of Cumberlands, Alexis Kessler and Jessica Macdonald both of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) with seven honors.

Name School Event Event Event Event Event Event Event Event Claire Goodrum Asbury (Ky.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay Emily Weimer Asbury (Ky.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay Hannah Springer Asbury (Ky.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Breast Stroke Hope Clark Asbury (Ky.) 500 yard Freestyle 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay Ella Kleinschmidt Brenau (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 1650 yard Freestyle Lindsay Dowling Brenau (Ky.) 400 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Backstroke 200 yard Backstroke Maggie Davis Brenau (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Butterfly Nikoletta Alvanou Brenau (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard IM Yanne Toussaint Brenau (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay Deandre Small College of Idaho 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay Emily Gahn College of Idaho 1 meter Diving Hailie Mazick College of Idaho 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay Stephanie Casaus College of Idaho 1 meter Diving Caroline Yannelli College of Idaho 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Breast Stroke 200 yard Breast stroke Madison Kelly College of Idaho 200 yard Freestyle Relay 50 yard Freestyle 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Butterfly 100 yard Freestyle Brittany Litke Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 50 yard Freestyle 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Cameron Klimczak Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yard IM 200 yard Breast stroke Christina Klouda Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard IM 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard IM 200 yard Backstroke 400 yard Freestyle Relay Danielle Rehl Cumberlands (Ky.) 1 meter Diving Julia Hnidenko Cumberlands (Ky.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Breast stroke 200 yard Breast stroke Katy Smeltzer Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Maria Nogueira Cumberlands (Ky.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay Mendy De Rooi Cumberlands (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 50 yard Freestyle 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Butterfly 100 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Claire Casner Indiana Wesleyan 400 yeard Freestyle Relay Emma Travis Indiana Wesleyan 50 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Kayla Hershberger Indiana Wesleyan 400 yard Freestyle Relay Madison Wickholm Indiana Wesleyan 400 yard Freestyle Relay Amnamria Zombai Keiser (Fla.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard IM 400 yard Medley Relay 400 yard IM 400 yard Freestyle Relay Anna Lofton Keiser (Fla.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Butterfly 400 yard Freestyle Relay Jane Lev Keiser (Fla.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 1650 yard Freestyle Kodi Cabral Keiser (Fla.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Maria Barrera Keiser (Fla.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Varvara Klyueva Keiser (Ky.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay Alina Geck Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 400 yard Medley Relay 400 yard IM 200 yard Butterfly Amelie Essman Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 400 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Butterfly 200 yard Butterfly Anna Martens Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 400 yard Medley Relay Chelsea Merfol Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 400 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Backstroke 200 yard Backstroke Marie Geck Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 200 yard Butterfly Alexis Kessler Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 50 yard Freestyle 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Butterfly 100 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Bailey Seitz Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Emily Wood Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay Jessica Macdonald Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard IM 200 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Freestyle 100 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Laura Stephenson Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 50 yard Freestyle 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Andrea Van Den Berg Loyola (La.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 1650 yard Freestyle Cameryn Simon Loyola (La.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay Carolyn Ives Loyola (La.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Elizabeth Skinner Loyola (La.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Kamy Alexander Loyola (La.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Backstroke 200 yard Backstroke 400 yard Freestyle Relay Katie Szum Loyola (La.) 200 yard Medley Relay Madeline Raue Loyola (La.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay Nina Mantich Loyola (La.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay Paige Carter Loyola (La.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 500 yard Freestyle 400 yard IM 200 yard Breast stroke 400 yard Freestyle Relay Margaret Halloran Milligan (Tenn.) 500 yard Freestyle 100 yard Backstroke 1650 yard Freestyle Sara Farmer Milligan (Tenn.) 100 yard Backstroke Suzanna Gonzalez Morningside (Iowa) 500 yard Freestyle 200 yard Freestyle 1650 yard Freestyle Amanda Moran, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Butterfly 200 yard Backstroke Andrea Vega Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard IM 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Breast stroke 200 yard Breast stroke 400 yard Freestyle Relay Deirdre Gerke Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 500 yard Freestyle 400 yard Medley Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Jordan Enders Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay Kara DeLong Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Butterfly 100 yard Backstroke 200 yard Backstroke Karla Islas Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 500 yard Freestyle 400 yard IM 1650 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Leanne Latocha Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 50 yard Freestyle 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Susan Stelmar Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay Vanessa Van Oost Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 1 meter Diving 3 meter Diving Alle Ragland SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 100 yard Breast Stroke 200 yard Breast stroke Anne Weber Callahan SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay April O'Gorman SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 500 yard Freestyle 200 yard Freestyle 1650 yard Freestyle Cadie Crow SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Butterfly 200 yard Butterfly Chloe Hui SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Emily Rozar SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 100 yard Breast Stroke Grayson Reynolds SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 1650 yard Freestyle Julie Henninger SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Freestyle 100 yard Backstroke 100 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Lydia Reinhardt SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 100 yard Butterfly 200 yard Butterfly Rebecca Justus SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard IM 400 yard IM 200 yard Butterfly Sarah Dostie SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle 100 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Sara Lacusky SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard IM 400 yard Medley Relay 200 yard Medley Relay 100 yard Breast stroke 200 yard Breast stroke Shayna Salzman SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) 800 yard Freestyle Relay 500 yard Freestyle 200 yard Freestyle 200 yard Backstroke 400 yard Freestyle Relay Andrea Adam St. Ambrose (Iowa) 1 meter Diving 3 meter Diving Taylor Madison St. Ambrose (Iowa) 1 meter Diving 3 meter Diving Kiana Molina Thomas (Ga.) 400 yard IM 200 yard Backstroke Anna Misuewicz Union (Ky.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Elisabeth Kotmark Union (Ky.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 400 yard Freestyle Relay Jessica Axford Union (Ky.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Olivia Salome Union (Ky.) 200 yard Freestyle Relay 50 yard Freestyle 100 yard Freestyle 400 yard Freestyle Relay Isabela Zandavalli WVU Tech 800 yard Freestyle Relay Kendra Monnin WVU Tech 800 yard Freestyle Relay 200 yard IM 100 yard Breast stroke 200 yard Breast stroke Mariana Loureiro WVU Tech 800 yard Freestyle Relay Mariara Loureiro WVU Tech 800 yard Freestyle Relay