By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the third regular-season edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
- SCAD Savannah is the only team in the Top 10 that is undefeated.
- The Bees boast 22 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
- No. 10 Benedictine (Kan.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10. The Ravens are 7-1 on the year.
- No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 27, 2018)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|WON
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [8]
|8-0
|98
|2
|3
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|7-2
|89
|2
|2
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|10-1
|89
|4
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|9-2
|78
|5
|4
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|6-2
|76
|6
|6
|Indiana Tech
|6-2
|69
|7
|7
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|7-3
|62
|8
|8
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|5-5
|56
|9
|10
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|7-2
|46
|10
|NR
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|7-1
|42
Dropped from the Top 10: Marian (Ind.)
Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 41, Marian 35, Ottawa (Kan.) 20, Columbia (S.C.) 17, Lourdes (Ohio) 16, Missouri Baptist 3