By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the third regular-season edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

SCAD Savannah is the only team in the Top 10 that is undefeated.

The Bees boast 22 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.

No. 10 Benedictine (Kan.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10. The Ravens are 7-1 on the year.

No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 27, 2018)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] WON FINAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [8] 8-0 98 2 3 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 7-2 89 2 2 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-1 89 4 5 Keiser (Fla.) 9-2 78 5 4 Siena Heights (Mich.) 6-2 76 6 6 Indiana Tech 6-2 69 7 7 Tennessee Wesleyan 7-3 62 8 8 Georgetown (Ky.) 5-5 56 9 10 Reinhardt (Ga.) 7-2 46 10 NR Benedictine (Kan.) 7-1 42

Dropped from the Top 10: Marian (Ind.)

Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 41, Marian 35, Ottawa (Kan.) 20, Columbia (S.C.) 17, Lourdes (Ohio) 16, Missouri Baptist 3