By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communication and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Reinhardt (Ga.) No. 1 rank into the third edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles garnered seven-of-eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

Reinhardt holds the No. 1 ranking for the fifth time in program history. The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) the others – to rest in the top spot.

Madonna (Mich.), Indiana Tech and Siena Heights (Mich.) are the only teams in the Top 10 that remain undefeated.

No. 7 Lourdes (Ohio) and No. 10 Aquinas are both newcomers to the Top 10.

No. 2 Madonna received the other first-place votes.

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 27, 2018)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) [7] 8-1 98 2 4 Madonna (Mich.) [1] 11-0 91 3 2 Indiana Tech 6-0 84 4 3 Keiser (Fla.) 7-2 83 5 6 Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-0 74 6 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 8-3 61 7 10 Missouri Baptist 4-2 59 7 NR Lourdes (Ohio) 5-1 59 9 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6-3 54 10 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 5-1 44

Dropped from the Top 10: Saint Mary (Kan.) (No. 9); Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (No. 7)

Receiving Votes: Saint Mary 37, Lawrence Tech 33, Missouri Valley 24, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Benedictine (Kan.) 13