By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communication and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Reinhardt (Ga.) No. 1 rank into the third edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles garnered seven-of-eight first-place votes and 98 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
- Reinhardt holds the No. 1 ranking for the fifth time in program history. The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) the others – to rest in the top spot.
- Madonna (Mich.), Indiana Tech and Siena Heights (Mich.) are the only teams in the Top 10 that remain undefeated.
- No. 7 Lourdes (Ohio) and No. 10 Aquinas are both newcomers to the Top 10.
- No. 2 Madonna received the other first-place votes.
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 27, 2018)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2018 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Reinhardt (Ga.) [7]
|8-1
|98
|2
|4
|Madonna (Mich.) [1]
|11-0
|91
|3
|2
|Indiana Tech
|6-0
|84
|4
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|7-2
|83
|5
|6
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|5-0
|74
|6
|8
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|8-3
|61
|7
|10
|Missouri Baptist
|4-2
|59
|7
|NR
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|5-1
|59
|9
|5
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|6-3
|54
|10
|NR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|5-1
|44
Dropped from the Top 10: Saint Mary (Kan.) (No. 9); Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (No. 7)
Receiving Votes: Saint Mary 37, Lawrence Tech 33, Missouri Valley 24, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Benedictine (Kan.) 13