KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second-straight poll, Georgia Gwinnett captures the No. 1 position in the second regular-season installment of the 2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. With a 29-2 record, the Grizzlies posted 14 first-place votes and 524 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Currently on a 10-game win streak, Georgia Gwinnett next hosts Brewton-Parker (Ga.) on Thursday. The Grizzlies are a perfect 18-0 this year at their home facility.

As a team, Georgia Gwinnett is second in the NAIA in stolen bases (95), fourth in ERA (1.30), fifth in runs scored (235) and seventh in RBI (207).

No. 2 Science & Arts (Okla.) (4) and No. 3 Marian (Ind.) (1) also earned first-place votes.

No. 5 Vanguard (Calif.) has the most wins in the NAIA with a 33-4 record.

No. 18 Central Methodist (Mo.), No. 23 Baker (Kan.) and No. 24 Oregon Tech are this week’s newcomers. Both Central Methodist and Oregon Tech were mentioned last year at least once. Baker is recognized for the first time since April 20, 2005 (No. 22).

No. 6 Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 131-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch. No. 9 William Carey (Miss.) is second with 94-consecutive mentions, followed by No. 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 55-straight.

Former member California Baptist tops the charts of most all-time No. 1 mentions with 46. Oklahoma City is second all-time with 43, followed by former member Concordia (Calif.) with 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) with 18 and Thomas (Ga.) with 13.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly.

• For the complete calendar of 2018 Top 25 Pollsls, click here.

2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 2 (March 20, 2018)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 29-2 524 2 3 Science & Arts (Okla.) (4) 28-1 507 3 2 Marian (Ind.) (1) 15-1 501 4 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) 22-3 473 5 5 Vanguard (Calif.) 33-4 461 6 7 Oklahoma City 24-5 434 7 8 Corban (Ore.) 17-4 415 8 6 Columbia (Mo.) 11-4 389 9 9 William Carey (Miss.) 19-5 387 10 12 Thomas (Ga.) 24-6 364 11 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 21-4 363 12 10 Indiana Wesleyan 22-3 357 13 15 Mobile (Ala.) 24-5 316 14 14 Southern Oregon 26-8 311 15 20 Hope International (Calif.) 26-4 260 16 21 Jamestown (N.D.) 24-4 248 17 18 St. Francis (Ill.) 15-5 241 18 NR Central Methodist (Mo.) 20-2 237 19 13 Brenau (Ga.) 14-9 221 20 19 Ottawa (Kan.) 21-7 211 21 23 Faulkner (Ala.) 24-8 184 22 24 Warner (Fla.) 21-8 152 23 NR Baker (Kan.) 22-5 137 24 NR Oregon Tech 19-5 128 25 22 Morningside (Iowa) 13-8 91

Others Receiving Votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 70; Grand View (Iowa) 57; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 52; Valley City State (N.D.) 45; LSU Alexandria (La.) 41; Rio Grande (Ohio) 37; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 28; Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 22; Webber International (Fla.) 13; Aquinas (Mich.) 9; USC Beaufort (S.C.) 9; Lyon (Ark.) 9; Menlo (Calif.) 8; Northwestern (Iowa) 8; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8; Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 3.



Dropped Out: No. 16 Grand View (Iowa), No. 17 USC Beaufort (S.C.), No. 25 Lyon (Ark.),

^ Previous ranking occurred March 13, 2018 (Poll No. 1)