By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll – (March 29)
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.)
|2
|2
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|3
|5
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|4
|3
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|5
|7
|Thomas (Ga.)
|6
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7
|6
|WVU-Tech
|8
|8
|College of Idaho
|9
|10
|Loyola (La.)
|10
|NR
|Union (Ky.)