Men's Swimming & Diving

Keiser

2017-18 NAIA Men's Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll — (March 29)

Keiser (Fla.) finishes at No. 1

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) finishes season at No. 1 in the postseason of the 2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim and Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Seahawks closed out the year with their first banner.

Poll Methodology

-The final poll is determined by the teams finish in the Championship

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL
1 1 Keiser (Fla.)
2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
3 5 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
4 3 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
5 7 Thomas (Ga.)
6 3 Cumberlands (Ky.)
7 6 WVU-Tech
8 8 College of Idaho
9 10 Loyola (La.)
10 NR Union (Ky.)

Championship Information

NAIA Swim & Dive Championship

62nd ANNUAL MEN'S
SWIMMING & DIVING
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 28 - March 3, 2018
Columbus Aquatic Center
Columbus, Georgia

