By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) finishes
Poll Methodology
-The final poll is determined by the teams
-For the complete
2017-18 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll – Final (March 29)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|2
|4
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|3
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|4
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5
|2
|Keiser (Fla.)
|6
|T-9
|Loyola (La.)
|7
|6
|College of Idaho
|8
|T-9
|Brenau (Ky.)
|9
|8
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|10
|7
|Asbury (Ky.)