Women's Swimming & Diving

SCAD Sav Women

2017-18 NAIA Women's Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll — (March 29)

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) finishes as No. 1

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) finishes season at No. 1 in the postseason edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Bee’s closed the season with their fourth banner

Poll Methodology

-The final poll is determined by the teams finish in the Championship

2017-18 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll – Final (March 29)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
2 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
3 3 Cumberlands (Ky.)
4 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
5 2 Keiser (Fla.)
6 T-9 Loyola (La.)
7 6 College of Idaho
8 T-9 Brenau (Ky.)
9 8 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
10 7 Asbury (Ky.)

Championship Information

NAIA Swim & Dive Championship

38th ANNUAL WOMEN'S 
SWIMMING & DIVING
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 28 - March 3, 2018
Columbus Aquatic Center
Columbus, Georgia

