KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Faulkner (Ala.) extends its run at the top to three-straight polls, as the Eagles claim the No. 1 ranking in the third regular-season edition of the 2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Faulkner garnered all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)
• Faulkner owns the No. 1 ranking for the 16th time in program history.
• The Eagles enter the week coming off a successful homestand against No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett. Faulkner won two-of-three games in the series to push its record to 33-3.
• The Eagles have nine games remaining on their regular-season schedule, including a showdown with Tennessee Wesleyan on April 11.
• Two new teams joined the Top 25 – No. 23 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 25 Friends (Kan.).
• No. 4 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (16), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).
• The Southern States Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams ranked in the Top 25 – Faulkner, No. 11 William Carey (Miss.), No. 13 Mobile (Ala.) and No. 17 Middle Georgia State.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (April 3, 2018)
|RANK
|PRVS*
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Faulkner (Ala.) (18)
|33-3
|498
|2
|2
|Georgia Gwinnett
|26-7
|475
|3
|3
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|40-2
|473
|4
|5
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|24-5
|439
|5
|7
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|34-4
|429
|6
|4
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|31-4
|421
|7
|8
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|27-4
|408
|8
|6
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|33-8
|380
|9
|10
|Oklahoma City
|27-4
|371
|10
|9
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|28-7
|359
|11
|11
|William Carey (Miss.)
|25-10
|337
|12
|20
|Lyon (Ark.)
|26-7
|293
|13
|14
|Mobile (Ala.)
|30-10
|284
|14
|16
|Point Park (Pa.)
|25-2
|268
|15
|12
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|27-4
|266
|16
|13
|Keiser (Fla.)
|25-11
|264
|17
|15
|Middle Georgia State
|28-11
|250
|18
|17
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|27-9-1
|233
|19
|18
|Texas Wesleyan
|25-7
|220
|20
|19
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|18-9
|192
|21
|21
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|26-8
|175
|22
|22
|Madonna (Mich.)
|25-7
|163
|23
|RV
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|29-3
|145
|24
|24
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|23-8
|133
|25
|RV
|Friends (Kan.)
|24-10
|112
Dropped from the Top 25 Poll: Wayland Baptist (Texas) (No. 23); Cumberlands (Tenn.) (No. 25)
Others receiving votes: Westmont (Calif.) 69; Reinhardt (Ga.) 64; IU Southeast (Ind.) 54; Cumberland (Tenn.) 46; Columbia (Mo.) 32; LSU Shreveport (La.) 27; Tennessee Wesleyan 26; Webber International (Fla.) 23; University of Northwestern Ohio 6; Vanguard (Calif.) 3.
*Ranking from 2018 Poll No. 2 (March 20, 2018)