By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City hits three-straight weeks at No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Stars collected eighteen first-place votes and 498 total points again this week.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)
• The Stars hold the No. 1 ranking for the 52nd time in program history and the fifth-time this season
• Oklahoma City returns to play April 9th at the Dalton State (Ga.) Roadrunner Classic before the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships
• Three newcomers come to the Top 25 this week with Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), and Morningside (Iowa) joining. Lindsey Wilson rejoins for the first time since Sept. 29, 2017, while Freed-Hardeman and Morningside make their first-ever appearance
• Oklahoma City owns an NAIA-best streak of 112-straight appearances in the Top 25
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City [18]
|498
|2
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|482
|3
|3
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|463
|4
|4
|Coastal Georgia
|453
|5
|5
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|434
|6
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|416
|7
|7
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|395
|8
|8
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|393
|9
|9
|British Columbia
|368
|10
|11
|Victoria (B.C.)
|340
|11
|10
|Northwestern Ohio
|337
|12
|13
|Taylor (Ind.)
|331
|13
|12
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|309
|14
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|293
|15
|15
|William Woods (Mo.)
|268
|15
|16
|Point (Ga.)
|268
|17
|17
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|216
|18
|22
|Thomas (Ga.)
|208
|19
|19
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|207
|20
|NR
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|200
|21
|21
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|188
|22
|NR
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|136
|23
|NR
|Morningside (Iowa)
|132
|24
|24
|William Penn (Iowa)
|112
|25
|23
|Columbia (Mo.)
|86
Dropped from the Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.); Corban (Ore.); Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
Others Receiving Votes: The Master’s (Calif.) 79; Corban (Ore.) 62; Arizona Christian 37; William Carey (Miss.) 35; Park (Mo.) 27; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 27; Reinhardt (Ga.) 22; Cumberlands (Ky.) 19; Grand View (Iowa) 18; Bethany (Kan.) 16; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 11; Marymount California 10; Faulkner (Ala.) 10; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4; Bellevue (Neb.) 3