By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City hits three-straight weeks at No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Stars collected eighteen first-place votes and 498 total points again this week.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

• The Stars hold the No. 1 ranking for the 52nd time in program history and the fifth-time this season

• Oklahoma City returns to play April 9th at the Dalton State (Ga.) Roadrunner Classic before the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships

• Three newcomers come to the Top 25 this week with Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), and Morningside (Iowa) joining. Lindsey Wilson rejoins for the first time since Sept. 29, 2017, while Freed-Hardeman and Morningside make their first-ever appearance

• Oklahoma City owns an NAIA-best streak of 112-straight appearances in the Top 25

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [18] 498 2 2 Texas Wesleyan 482 3 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 463 4 4 Coastal Georgia 453 5 5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 434 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 416 7 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 395 8 8 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 393 9 9 British Columbia 368 10 11 Victoria (B.C.) 340 11 10 Northwestern Ohio 337 12 13 Taylor (Ind.) 331 13 12 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 309 14 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 293 15 15 William Woods (Mo.) 268 15 16 Point (Ga.) 268 17 17 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 216 18 22 Thomas (Ga.) 208 19 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 207 20 NR Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 200 21 21 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 188 22 NR Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 136 23 NR Morningside (Iowa) 132 24 24 William Penn (Iowa) 112 25 23 Columbia (Mo.) 86

Dropped from the Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.); Corban (Ore.); Lawrence Tech (Mich.)



Others Receiving Votes: The Master’s (Calif.) 79; Corban (Ore.) 62; Arizona Christian 37; William Carey (Miss.) 35; Park (Mo.) 27; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 27; Reinhardt (Ga.) 22; Cumberlands (Ky.) 19; Grand View (Iowa) 18; Bethany (Kan.) 16; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 11; Marymount California 10; Faulkner (Ala.) 10; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4; Bellevue (Neb.) 3