By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-consecutive week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) is the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Bees garnered 16 first-place votes and 497 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)

• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 16th time in program history

• William Woods (Mo.) is the only new team to crack the Top 5 this week. This is their first appearance in the Top 5 since Aug. 26, 2016

• SCAD Savannah returns to the course at the end of April for the Sun Conference Championships

• Marian (Ind.) is the only new team in the Top 25 this week. The Knights rejoin for the first time since Sept. 29th, 2017

• Since 2006, William Woods and SCAD Savannah hold the active record for consecutive Top 25 appearances with 73-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [16] 497 2 2 Dalton State (Ga.) [1] 477 3 3 British Columbia [1] 471 4 4 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 450 5 6 William Woods (Mo.) 424 5 5 Texas Wesleyan 424 7 9 William Carey (Miss.) 397 8 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 392 9 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 375 10 13 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 339 11 11 Northwestern Ohio 332 12 10 Keiser (Fla.) 331 13 11 Oklahoma City 319 14 15 Victoria (B.C.) 282 15 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 271 16 17 Taylor (Ind.) 270 17 16 Milligan (Tenn.) 238 18 18 Loyola (La.) 230 19 20 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 204 20 19 Faulkner (Ala.) 187 21 21 Cumberland (Tenn.) 182 22 22 William Penn (Iowa) 171 23 23 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 150 24 24 Brenau (Ga.) 128 25 NR Marian (Ind.) 116

Dropped from the Top 25: Bethel (Ind.)



Others Receiving Votes: Bethel (Ind.) 87; Tennessee Wesleyan 74; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 52; Oregon Tech 28; Indiana Wesleyan 26; Campbellsville (Ky.) 24; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 20; Morningside (Iowa) 8; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 3