By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-consecutive week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) is the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Bees garnered 16 first-place votes and 497 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)
• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 16th time in program history
• William Woods (Mo.) is the only new team to crack the Top 5 this week. This is their first appearance in the Top 5 since Aug. 26, 2016
• SCAD Savannah returns to the course at the end of April for the Sun Conference Championships
• Marian (Ind.) is the only new team in the Top 25 this week. The Knights rejoin for the first time since Sept. 29th, 2017
• Since 2006, William Woods and SCAD Savannah hold the active record for consecutive Top 25 appearances with 73-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [16]
|497
|2
|2
|Dalton State (Ga.) [1]
|477
|3
|3
|British Columbia [1]
|471
|4
|4
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|450
|5
|6
|William Woods (Mo.)
|424
|5
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|424
|7
|9
|William Carey (Miss.)
|397
|8
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|392
|9
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|375
|10
|13
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|339
|11
|11
|Northwestern Ohio
|332
|12
|10
|Keiser (Fla.)
|331
|13
|11
|Oklahoma City
|319
|14
|15
|Victoria (B.C.)
|282
|15
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|271
|16
|17
|Taylor (Ind.)
|270
|17
|16
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|238
|18
|18
|Loyola (La.)
|230
|19
|20
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|204
|20
|19
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|187
|21
|21
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|182
|22
|22
|William Penn (Iowa)
|171
|23
|23
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|150
|24
|24
|Brenau (Ga.)
|128
|25
|NR
|Marian (Ind.)
|116
Dropped from the Top 25: Bethel (Ind.)
Others Receiving Votes: Bethel (Ind.) 87; Tennessee Wesleyan 74; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 52; Oregon Tech 28; Indiana Wesleyan 26; Campbellsville (Ky.) 24; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 20; Morningside (Iowa) 8; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 3