By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett hits 34 straight polls on top to stay No. 1 overall in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 5, the national office announce on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

-Georgia Gwinnett rides into their 34th-straight No. 1 ranking with a 76-match win streak. 76-straight win is the longest-active win streak across all college sports. No other team has a larger active-win streak in college sports

-The Grizzlies earned all 374 total points and a unanimous 14 first-place votes

-There are no new teams to enter the Top 25 Poll this week for the second-straight week

-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 92 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 78 consecutive appearance.

-Mobile (Ala.) made its way into the Top 5 for the first time in program history and its highest ranking ever at No. 5



Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE

2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 5 – (April 10)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 21-0 374 2 3 Keiser (Fla.) 13-5 362 3 2 Xavier (La.) 10-8 350 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8-0 338 5 7 Mobile (Ala.) 17-1 312 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 6-5 310 7 8 Cumberland (Tenn.) 14-1 309 8 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 7-3 294 9 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 11-3 272 10 5 Northwestern Ohio 6-5 266 11 10 Arizona Christian 16-5 252 12 12 Middle Georgia State 9-3 238 13 14 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 8-5 227 14 13 William Carey (Miss.) 7-3 224 15 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-2 222 16 16 Westmont (Calif.) 6-7 185 17 19 Union (Ky.) 10-4 173 18 17 Asbury (Ky.) 7-1 169 19 18 Coastal Georgia 10-6 160 20 21 Tennessee Wesleyan 8-3 144 21 20 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17-3 140 22 23 Indiana Wesleyan 24-5 107 23 22 McPherson (Kan.) 6-3 104 24 25 Point (Ga.) 13-6 100 25 24 St. Thomas (Fla.) 6-6 77