By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett hits 34 straight polls on top to stay No. 1 overall in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 5, the national office announce on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
-Georgia Gwinnett rides into their 34th-straight No. 1 ranking with a 76-match win streak. 76-straight win is the longest-active win streak across all college sports. No other team has a larger active-win streak in college sports
-The Grizzlies earned all 374 total points and a unanimous 14 first-place votes
-There are no new teams to enter the Top 25 Poll this week for the second-straight week
-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 92 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 78 consecutive appearance.
-Mobile (Ala.) made its way into the Top 5 for the first time in program history and its highest ranking ever at No. 5
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE
2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 5 – (April 10)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|Record
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett [14]
|21-0
|374
|2
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|13-5
|362
|3
|2
|Xavier (La.)
|10-8
|350
|4
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|8-0
|338
|5
|7
|Mobile (Ala.)
|17-1
|312
|6
|6
|William Woods (Mo.)
|6-5
|310
|7
|8
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|14-1
|309
|8
|9
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|7-3
|294
|9
|11
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|11-3
|272
|10
|5
|Northwestern Ohio
|6-5
|266
|11
|10
|Arizona Christian
|16-5
|252
|12
|12
|Middle Georgia State
|9-3
|238
|13
|14
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|8-5
|227
|14
|13
|William Carey (Miss.)
|7-3
|224
|15
|15
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|11-2
|222
|16
|16
|Westmont (Calif.)
|6-7
|185
|17
|19
|Union (Ky.)
|10-4
|173
|18
|17
|Asbury (Ky.)
|7-1
|169
|19
|18
|Coastal Georgia
|10-6
|160
|20
|21
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|8-3
|144
|21
|20
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|17-3
|140
|22
|23
|Indiana Wesleyan
|24-5
|107
|23
|22
|McPherson (Kan.)
|6-3
|104
|24
|25
|Point (Ga.)
|13-6
|100
|25
|24
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|6-6
|77
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M-Texarkana 61; Loyola (La.) 60; Bethany (Kan.) 36; Aquinas (Mich.) 29; Cumberlands (Ky.) 27; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 24; Judson (Ill.) 9; Marian (Ind.) 7; Missouri Valley 4; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 4; Hastings (Neb.) 3