By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) captures all 14 first-place votes en route to another No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll #5, announced Tuesday by the national office.

Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)

• Keiser appears on the top of the Top 25 poll for the second-week in a row

• Loyola (La.) and Marian (Ind.) are the only two teams to join the Top 25 this week. Marian rejoins for the first time since March 28, 2017, while Loyola makes their first-ever appearance in the Top 25

• No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) are tied for the longest active streak in the Top 25 Poll with 108-straight appearances

• Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 28

• There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017)

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.

2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (April 10)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [14] 18-2 374 2 2 Georgia Gwinnett 11-2 362 3 4 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 9-3 342 4 5 Xavier (La.) 13-7 337 5 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-2 334 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 7-3 305 7 7 William Woods (Mo.) 8-3 303 8 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 5-5 293 9 9 Indiana Wesleyan 25-3 275 10 11 LSU Alexandria (La.) 6-5 266 11 12 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 8-6 246 12 14 Brenau (Ga.) 11-6 244 13 13 Middle Georgia State 9-5 225 14 8 Northwestern Ohio 7-4 223 15 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 9-5 202 15 15 Westmont (Calif.) 8-8 202 17 18 Campbellsville (Ky.) 10-4 174 18 22 Mobile (Ala.) 10-5 166 19 17 Arizona Christian 10-9 164 20 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) 10-7 158 21 21 Union (Ky.) 11-4 153 22 24 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-5 108 23 NR Loyola (La.) 10-6 107 24 23 St. Thomas (Fla.) 6-8 87 25 NR Marian (Ind.) 16-3 86

Dropped from the Top 25: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Martin Methodist (Tenn.)