By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 13th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all seven first-place votes and 82 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
- SCAD Savannah is the only team in the Top 10 that is undefeated.
- The Bees boast 23 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
- No. 9 Aquinas (Mich.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10.
- No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (April 10)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|WON
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [7]
|10-0
|82
|2
|2
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|16-1
|77
|3
|2
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|8-3
|71
|4
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|11-2
|68
|5
|6
|Indiana Tech
|11-2
|62
|6
|5
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|9-2
|57
|7
|7
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|8-4
|51
|8
|8
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|8-6
|45
|9
|NR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|9-2
|44
|10
|9
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|10-3
|38
Dropped from the Top 10: Benedictine (Kan.)
Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 33, Marian (Ind.) 27, Lourdes (Ohio) 19, Ottawa (Kan.) 14, Columbia (S.C.) 13, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3.