By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 13th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all seven first-place votes and 82 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

SCAD Savannah is the only team in the Top 10 that is undefeated.

The Bees boast 23 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.

No. 9 Aquinas (Mich.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10.

No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (April 10)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] WON FINAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [7] 10-0 82 2 2 Cumberlands (Ky.) 16-1 77 3 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 8-3 71 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 11-2 68 5 6 Indiana Tech 11-2 62 6 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 9-2 57 7 7 Tennessee Wesleyan 8-4 51 8 8 Georgetown (Ky.) 8-6 45 9 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 9-2 44 10 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-3 38

Dropped from the Top 10: Benedictine (Kan.)

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 33, Marian (Ind.) 27, Lourdes (Ohio) 19, Ottawa (Kan.) 14, Columbia (S.C.) 13, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3.