By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communication and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Reinhardt (Ga.) claims No. 1 rank again in the fourth edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles garnered seven-of-eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

Reinhardt holds the No. 1 ranking for the fifth time in program history. The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) the others – to rest in the top spot.

Madonna (Mich.) and Indiana Tech are the only teams in the Top 10 that remain undefeated.

No. 8 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) and No. 9 Missouri Valley are both newcomers to the Top 10.

No. 2 Madonna received the other first-place votes.

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (April 10)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) [7] 10-1 98 2 2 Madonna (Mich.) [1] 14-0 92 3 3 Indiana Tech 9-0 86 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 7-2 80 5 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 8-1 74 6 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-3 68 7 9 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 7-3 59 8 NR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 6-3 54 9 NR Missouri Valley 3-4 46 10 10 Aquinas (Mich.) 6-3 43

Dropped from the Top 10: Missouri Baptist and Lourdes (Ohio)

Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 42, Saint Mary (Kan.) 35, Lourdes (Ohio) 29, Tennessee Wesleyan 15, Benedictine (Kan.) 13, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3, Montreat (N.C.) 3.