By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communication and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Reinhardt (Ga.) claims No. 1 rank again in the fourth edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles garnered seven-of-eight first-place votes and 98 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
- Reinhardt holds the No. 1 ranking for the fifth time in program history. The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) the others – to rest in the top spot.
- Madonna (Mich.) and Indiana Tech are the only teams in the Top 10 that remain undefeated.
- No. 8 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) and No. 9 Missouri Valley are both newcomers to the Top 10.
- No. 2 Madonna received the other first-place votes.
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (April 10)
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2018 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Reinhardt (Ga.) [7]
|10-1
|98
|2
|2
|Madonna (Mich.) [1]
|14-0
|92
|3
|3
|Indiana Tech
|9-0
|86
|4
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|7-2
|80
|5
|5
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|8-1
|74
|6
|6
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|9-3
|68
|7
|9
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|7-3
|59
|8
|NR
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|6-3
|54
|9
|NR
|Missouri Valley
|3-4
|46
|10
|10
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|6-3
|43
Dropped from the Top 10: Missouri Baptist and Lourdes (Ohio)
Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 42, Saint Mary (Kan.) 35, Lourdes (Ohio) 29, Tennessee Wesleyan 15, Benedictine (Kan.) 13, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3, Montreat (N.C.) 3.