By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Broadcast Information – Live Stats – Schedule) Eight teams will participate in the third annual NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational. Matches will take place on the campus of Grand View (Iowa) located in Des Moines, Iowa. Pool play will take place on April 17 – 19 and the semifinals and championship matches will follow on April 20 – 21.

This year’s invitational field will include three at-large bids and five automatic berths. Automatic berths were given to the conference group tournament champions. Host Grand View received a host bid but also won its conference group tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the final Coaches’ Top 10 Poll on April 8.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches (including 12 pool play matches) live at the 2018 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament pass is $29.95. The semifinal and championship matches will also be produced on ESPN3. For more information and to pre-register, CLICK HERE.

2018 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational Notes