Story by Sierra Nevada Athletics



A hole-in-one is an extremely rare feat in one of sport’s most demanding and frustrating games, but Sierra Nevada golfer Jacob Luas is making it almost routine this season. While most golfers play for decades without ever recording an ace, the Eagles’ junior has recorded four this year alone.



When the Eagles’ junior aced the 192-yard par 3, 2nd hole during the final round of the California Pacific Conference Championship on April 10 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz., Luas notched his fourth hole-in-one of the season. That shot helped propel the Whittier, Calif., native into fifth place on the individual leaderboard, and awarded him All-Cal Pac honors.



"I'm just trying to hit good shots, and they happen to be going in," Luas explained.



Luas’s first two holes-in-one were on consecutive days, Sept. 22 and 23 during team practice rounds, the first coming on the 14th hole at the Championship Course, and the second at the 13th hole at Dayton Valley Golf Club. His third ace came at the Eagles’ home course, the Incline Village Championship Golf Course on Oct. 3.



“I have been golfing my whole life and still haven't been lucky enough to get one,” said Eric Tanguay, the SNC head coach, echoing the sentiments of most golfers around the world.